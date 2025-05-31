Roope Hintz Confirms Serious Injury from Slash by Darnell Nurse

Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz confirmed this weekend that his foot was fractured after the slash by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. Hintz did return to the Western Conference Final series, but the Oilers eliminated the Stars in five games.

After Hintz returned, Evan Bouchard gave him a slash to the top of his foot to send a message. It’s not clear if that additional slash did any further damage.

Nurse slashed Hintz on the top of the foot, which resulted in a two-minute minor penalty. The play was one that happens often in playoff hockey, even if it was a little dirty on the part of the Oilers’ d-man. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice. Some believed he was embellishing, as the idea that a whack on the skates could have done the kind of damage it did. If his foot was fractured, Nurse got him in the right place and did solid damage without taking a full swing.

Adam Herman of Bleacher Report wrote, “Darnell Nurse basically broke Roope Hintz’s foot on purpose, completely away from the play, and received zero discipline from DoPS. Absolutely broken system.” That’s quite the stretch and an interesting take, given that the play happened in seconds, Nurse was barely looking at Hintz’s foot when he slashed him, and he would have to be some sort of medical savant to know that exact spot at that exact angle would break someone’s foot.

At best, it was a nasty slash and a fluke result.

