Stars Hold Cards as Benn Says, ‘Don’t See Myself Playing Anywhere Else’

As the Dallas Stars enter the offseason with questions, especially after a heartbreak Game 5 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and a Western Conference Final exit, some are wondering what’s next for captain Jamie Benn. A pending UFA and a veteran coming off a massive contract, he isn’t as productive as he once was, but he may be an attractive option for teams seeking veteran leadership.

The longtime face of the franchise offered up an interesting quote on Saturday regarding his future.

“I’m going into the summer planning on playing next year… I don’t see myself playing anywhere else,” Benn said.

While it’s unclear what the organization’s plans are, those comments will come as a relief to Stars fans who might be concerned that a star player on the team over the last 16 seasons might be leaving. Nothing is official yet, but it’s clear Benn desires to return to the only NHL home he’s ever known.

The 34-year-old has served as Dallas’ captain since 2013 and remains a key presence both on and off the ice. Now, it’s about negotiating a deal that works for both sides — which could get interesting.

Is Benn Willing to Stay in Dallas If the Stars Don’t Match Other Offers?

Could another contending team try to lure him away? Possibly. And, with a rising salary cap and some desperate organizations looking to make a splash, Benn could be the kind of gamble a team makes, even if it winds up being an overpay.

Jamie Benn wants to return next season to the Dallas Stars

With 16 goals and 49 points in the regular season, this was a down year for Benn. His one goal and three points in 18 playoff games are alarmingly bad. That may suggest his best years are well behind him, making it hard to value what he’s worth on a new deal.

Players like him have run into issues with their respective teams. The Boston Bruins moved Brad Marchand. Steven Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning. John Tavares could leave the Toronto Maple Leafs if they lowball him on an extension offer. Benn’s situation is not unique.

But a move feels unlikely given his loyalty to the organization and the competitive outlook for 2025-26. With core stars like Jake Oettinger and Roope Hintz returning, GM Jim Nill’s job is now to strengthen the lineup around them. If Benn can’t see himself in another uniform, the Stars should be able to get him on the cheap.

Teammate Tyler Seguin summed it up best: “There’s not a guy that wants to win more here than him.” Does Benn believe he can do that in Dallas? Does he want to be part of that group if and when they get there?

