Maple Leafs and Vegas Talked Marner Trade, the Ask Nixed Deal

As speculation ramps up surrounding Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, two Western Conference teams are emerging as intriguing possibilities this summer: the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights. Specifically, the Golden Knights could be a potential fit, given rumors that Toronto and Vegas discussed a Marner trade this past season.

Ducks Willing to Spend Big on Marner?

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Anaheim is a team to “keep an eye on” in the Marner sweepstakes. The Ducks, who have over $30 million in cap space this offseason, are reportedly willing to spend big for a marquee name and could offer Marner the kind of privacy not available in Toronto’s intense hockey market.

While Anaheim’s young core and rebuilding status might not appeal to every veteran star, Seravalli noted the Ducks could be among the few clubs prepared to make a massive offer, potentially even in the $15 million range.

If Marner chose the Ducks, it would be about the money and the anonimity.

Golden Knights the Team to Watch Here

Still, if Marner wants to win, Vegas appears to be the most logical fit for a potential sign-and-trade, or a big free-agency swing. Several insiders have stated that the Golden Knights are a team Marner would be interested in signing with, and that he may have been willing to waive his no-movement clause for them as early as last summer. Despite limited cap flexibility, Vegas has a well-earned reputation for bold moves and major acquisitions, from Jack Eichel to Alex Pietrangelo.

“They’ve done it pretty much every year since they entered the league,” Seravalli said. “You can’t count out Vegas when it comes to making those big-time splashes.”

On the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Leafs and Golden Knights held discussions last summer regarding Marner. According to Friedman, Toronto expressed interest in Shea Theodore, but Vegas made it clear that the top-pairing defenseman was off-limits.

“They told people, ‘You want to watch Shea Theodore? You can buy a ticket to watch him play for us,’” Friedman said.

Talks ultimately fizzled due to both Theodore’s untouchable status and uncertainty over Marner’s willingness to waive his clause at the time. Now, as Marner likely lands elsewhere, the Golden Knights look to rebound after a disappointing loss and need to clear cap space, it’s hard to predict what could happen between these two clubs.

Next: Stanley Cup Rematch Set as Oilers Eliminate Stars: 6 Takeaways

