Déjà Vu in Dallas?: Oettinger Drama Echoes Patrick Roy’s Montreal Exit

Jake Oettinger‘s early exit in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final—and the comments that followed by his head coach when the Stars were officially eliminated—may have planted the seeds of a dramatic split between the goaltender and the Dallas Stars. This may be a minor setback. Still, Oettinger has every right to feel like a scapegoat after his coach threw a ton of shade his way, essentially hinting that Oettinger was heavily responsible for the Stars’ struggles against the Edmonton Oilers.

The situation was different and the lead-up not quite the same, but the moment on Thursday night, as Oettinger sat on the bench beside ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro, was eerily reminiscent of Patrick Roy’s infamous 1995 fallout with the Montreal Canadiens.

Oettinger was pulled less than five minutes into an elimination game after giving up two goals on two shots against the Oilers. Postgame, head coach Pete DeBoer didn’t hold back, saying, “I didn’t blame it all on Jake, but the reality is if you go back to last year’s playoffs, he’s lost six of seven games to Edmonton. And we give up two goals on two shots in an elimination game. … That’s a pretty big sample size.”

Oettinger wasn’t given a chance to get his team back into it. Instead, he had to watch as Ferraro likely tore down how poorly the Stars were playing — including likely a word or two about how Oettinger wasn’t to blame.

When Roy told the Canadiens he wanted out, it was because his team hung him out to dry. Oettinger’s coach seemingly did the same on Thursday.

The backlash was immediate. The public criticism of a franchise goaltender who, until recently, had been one of the NHL’s most reliable postseason performers, was everywhere. SDPN’s Steve Glynn noted, “I dunno how they work together again after this.” What Chaos host Pete Blackburn wrote, “Feel for Jake Oettinger. …What a way to support your franchise goalie.”

Is This Similar to Roy’s Situation, Or Not Really?

The comparison to Roy is hard to ignore, but it might be taking this potentially growing issue too far. Nearly 30 years ago, Roy was pulled after surrendering nine goals in a game against Detroit and publicly declared he’d played his last game for Montreal. He walked over to this then-GM and said, “Trade me”, which the team did. He was dealt to Colorado days later, where he went on to win two Stanley Cups.

Oettinger hasn’t spoken since the loss, but it was clear he wasn’t happy. To then get scapegoated by his coach, who himself should be questioned for many of his decisions in the series, feels like history could be repeating itself.

Would the Stars Actually Trade Oettinger?

Oettinger, 26, just finished the first season of an eight-year, $8.25 million AAV deal. He’s signed until 20233, but if there was ever going to be a move, the timing might be right for a change. His no-move clause doesn’t kick in until 2026. giving Dallas its only real flexibility this summer. A trade over the offeseason, while shocking, wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Oettinger could have been better. There is no doubt about that. And, some of his stats have to be concerning for a Stars team that is committed to the goalie for big money and over the long term. If they are rethinking their investment in him, now might be the time to cut bait. And, after being pulled so quickly in a must-win game, followed by a blunt public critique, many are wondering if the relationship with DeBoer is fractured beyond repair. Perhaps Oettinger would be open to a move.

While Oettinger hasn’t made any public trade demands, speculation is swirling. The Hockey News even joked that he’ could follow Roy’s path to Colorado, where “he’ll win so many Stanley Cups.”

