Caufield Reflects Positively on Opening Week and Hutson’s Skillset

After a stellar performance that saw him score two goals in a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield spoke with Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie about the team’s strong start to the NHL season. Following games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Ottawa Senators, Caufield’s insights shed light on the Canadiens’ performance and the emerging talents within the roster, particularly his teammate Lane Hutson.

Caufield Is Proud of the Canadiens’ Strong Start

Reflecting on the season’s first week, Caufield expressed pride in the Canadiens’ overall performance. “It’s something you want to think about; you want a good start,” he stated. With a record of 2-1, he emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum moving forward.

For Caufield, it’s not just about individual achievements. The team’s collective effort also stands out. “It feels good to be 2-1 right now. Gotta keep it going,” he added, highlighting the team’s need to build on their early success.

Caufield Is Impressed by Lane Hutson’s Skillset

Caufield also took a moment to praise the skillset of teammate Lane Hutson, who has quickly made a name for himself since joining the team. “It’s pretty special when he does it day in and day out,” Caufield remarked, referring to Hutson’s impressive play.

Caufield also remarked about Hutson’s exceptional hands and vision on the ice, which has become increasingly evident during practices and games. “We’re really lucky to have a guy like that,” he said. As a fan, Caufield acknowledged Hutson’s significant impact on the team’s offensive capabilities. As Hutson continues to develop, Caufield’s admiration suggests that he believes the young defenseman will become a key player for the Canadiens this season.

Looking Ahead: The Canadiens Need to Build on Early Success

As the Canadiens move into the regular season, Caufield’s performance and Hutson’s ability to move the puck will be pivotal for the team’s success. The early signs indicate that the Canadiens have the potential to compete effectively in the Atlantic Division. With their offensive talent and a strong start, fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead as Caufield and Hutson aim to lead the charge for Montreal.

So far, although the body of work is small, the Canadiens are one of the surprises of the Atlantic Division. Head coach Martin St. Louis has them playing well. The question is: Can that success continue?

