3 Reasons Ryan O’Reilly Should Be a Maple Leafs’ Player

I know it’s probably a done deal and Ryan O’Reilly is headed out of town. But, gosh. I like the guy and wish he could stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the next few seasons. He might not be a perfect fit for the team, but he’s darn close.

Why Resigning Ryan O’Reilly Would Make a Significant Impact on the Team

No one knows it better than Maple Leafs fans. The team has elite forwards, but the team’s depth players could have been better. Ryan O’Reilly could provide the Maple Leafs with depth and could make a significant impact on and off the ice.

O’Reilly is an exceptional two-way player, who exudes leadership qualities and unwavering determination. He’s one of those players who lands well – wherever he goes. He’s been a crucial asset for any team fortunate enough to have him.

As I noted, there seems to be little chance of the Maple Leafs actually re-signing O’Reilly. That said, I continue to believe there are ample reasons to consider it. With the caveat that it would depend upon the right amount on the contract. Too much and, perhaps, he might not be nearly as valuable.

The Benefits O’Reilly Would Bring to the Maple Leafs

Benefit One: O’Reilly Is an Elite Two-Way Player

One of O’Reilly’s greatest strengths is his ability to excel in all areas of the game. He’s really not an offensive powerhouse, but he contributes to the offense in big ways. He’s really not the fastest guy on the ice; however, he’s still an exceptional defensive player.

O’Reilly is consistently one of the NHL’s best faceoff performers. Because he wins such a high percentage, he gives his team a distinct advantage at crucial moments of a game. He’s also well-rounded as a player, and that would help the Maple Leafs bring more balance to their lineup.

Benefit Two: O’Reilly Has Leadership and Character

Another valuable quality O’Reilly possesses is that he’s a leader. He brings a strong work ethic to his team and he’s dedicated to the game. He leads by example both on and off the ice.

He’s determined and resilient. He battles through injuries and continues to perform at a high level. The Maple Leafs’ young core would greatly benefit from his veteran presence and his ability to mentor and guide the team’s rising stars.

From what I hear, no pun intended, he’s extremely vocal but also extremely positive on the bench.

Benefit Three: O’Reilly Shows Up at Crucial Moments

When the stakes are high and the pressure is on, O’Reilly steps up his game. He has the ability to deliver in clutch situations, a trait he has shown regularly. He’s reliable during the postseason, where the stress and pressure can get to players. Not O’Reilly – he seems unfazed.

He can be relied upon to produce when the games get really important. The Maple Leafs are a team hungry for postseason success. They could use a player like O’Reilly, with an ability to perform in key moments.

He’s already won one Conn Smythe award. That suggests just how much value he could provide provide the Maple Leafs just when they need both confidence and composure.

Caveat: O’Reilly’s Contract Can’t Be Too High

While the financial aspect of resigning any player is a crucial factor, it is essential to find the right balance when negotiating with an aging warrior like O’Reilly. He’s a player in his 30s, which carries with it concerns about his longevity and his potential decline.

However, O’Reilly’s consistent performance, leadership qualities, and invaluable intangibles make him a worthwhile investment for the Maple Leafs. Now the issue is whether the team and O’Reilly can find a collective happy place. He deserves a fair and reasonable contract. Otherwise it wouldn’t be worth his while.

That said, the team also needs to account for his age and long-term future. If he’s to sign with the Maple Leafs, it should be a contract that both parties benefit from.

The Bottom Line

How can a thoughtful fan not appreciate what O’Reilly might bring to the Maple Leafs? His impact on and off the ice would be helpful. He brings the right kind of positive leadership. He’s also capable of having clutch performances.

All these characteristics make him a highly desirable player for any team, but especially for the Maple Leafs who seem just so very close – perhaps one save away – from making a long Stanley Cup run.

Sure, the Maple Leafs need to sign him to a contract that is prudent; however, it also might be worthwhile to up the ante just a bit to re-sign O’Reilly.

He’d bring a lot to the team’s quest to reach its ultimate goal: lifting Lord Stanley’s Cup.

