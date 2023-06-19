Maple Leafs Reportedly Make a Decision On Coach Sheldon Keefe

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke about the likelihood that head coach Sheldon Keefe returns behind Toronto’s bench next season. As he and cohost Jeff Marek were talking about the Maple Leafs’ search to replace assistant coach Spencer Carbery, Friedman noted that all of the discussion leads to a reaffirmation that Keefe will be back.

After Marek said that Karl Taylor, Todd Nelson, and Mitch Love were the names he heard were connected to the Maple Leafs’ assistant coaching job, Friedman noted:

“In the end, it confirms what we had suspected for some time, which is that Keefe is coming back. They haven’t announced anything, but he’s coming back. I believe that once Treliving was hired it increased the chances, and there was one minute where I kind of wondered if that’s what the Rangers were waiting for, but generally, I’ve believed since Treliving arrived that Keefe was coming back and that’s going to be happening. He’s coming back.”

Sheldon Keefe Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

Whether it’s wise to roll it back with Keefe or not remains to be seen. That said, there were hints early on that he was likely going to keep his job when Brad Treliving said he wanted to meet with Keefe and get to know him as a coach more before making a decision. Not likely to keep a coach hanging on with one final year on his current deal, if Keefe wasn’t going to be released, it probably meant he’d be back. As news out of Toronto seems to suggest that only minor changes are coming to this team, hearing Keefe and Treliving might be close to an extension should come as a shock.

Darren Dreger of TSN also noted that he believes Keefe is sticking put. He noted while a guest on 1st Up that Treliving would have made the change immediately if he was going to swap out the coach. He explained, “Sheldon Keefe and Brad Treliving spent some time together and got to know each other, and Treliving feels confident that Keefe is the right coach for the Maple Leafs. A very likely scenario is that Keefe will receive an extension this summer.”

"Sheldon Keefe and Brad Treliving spent some time together and got to know each other, and Treliving feels confident that Keefe is the right coach for the Maple Leafs.. A very likely scenario is that Keefe will receive an extension this summer." #LeafsForever@DarrenDreger… pic.twitter.com/57MMCGItxd — First Up (@FirstUp1050) June 19, 2023

Chris Johnston also noted on his most recent podcast that this was likely never about doubt Keefe could do the job, but more about Treliving and Keefe getting to know one another and that the process of doing so would take a few weeks.

While he only has one playoff series win under his belt, Keefe has a 166-71-30 (.678) record in four seasons as head coach of the Leafs.

Next: What If Matthews Really Means He’ll Stay with Maple Leafs?