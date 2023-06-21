4 Reasons the Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Trade Conor Timmins

It’s a funny thing. The Toronto Maple Leafs need secondary scoring; and, by pure luck, the team brings in a gap-filler of a defenseman who turns into a bit of an offensive machine. Now the rumors are that he’ll be traded?

Conor Timmins Came in Last Season and Put Up Some Numbers

That seems to be the case with Conor Timmins. Last season, when the defense was taking a physical beating, then-general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas went for a young player he knew from his Soo Greyhounds who was toiling in obscurity with the Arizona Coyotes. Timmins came to the team and went on a bit of an offensive binge – at least for a player who was getting third-pairing minutes.

Now the rumors are that Timmins’ future is uncertain. Of course, there might be reasons for trading him; however, there seem to be as many reasons NOT to trade him. In this post, I’ll take a look at some of his potential offensive contributions from the blue line. I’ll also suggest how he might contribute to the team’s success. Finally, I’ll make a case for keeping Timmins based on both his offensive potential and the team’s need for defensive depth.

Reason One Not to Trade Timmins: His Potential for Offensive Production

Timmins showcased his offensive abilities after he came to the team last season. He put up an impressive 14 points in only 25 games (all playing limited minutes). Such production demonstrates his potential as a point-producing defenseman. Given that Morgan Rielly is about the only defenseman who can score, why trade away another possibility?

Timmins can – if he works out and he’s an inexpensive gamble – greatly benefit the Maple Leafs’ offensive game. Given the team’s need for puck movement and offensive contributions from the blue line, Timmins’ offensive skills make him a valuable asset.

Reason Two Not to Trade Timmins: He’s On a Great Contract

From a financial standpoint, Timmins is a cost-effective player for the team. Because he signed a contract of only $1.1 million for each of the next two seasons, he gives the team salary-cap flexibility. That helps the team allocate resources elsewhere to address other roster needs.

Considering his offensive output and affordable contract, retaining Timmins represents a financially wise decision.

Reason Three Not to Trade Timmins: Defensive Depth

It would seem that one reason Timmins might be seen as trade worthy is that he’s not what new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving’s wants in a player. He isn’t big enough. Nor does he possess the kind of aggressive playing style Treliving seems to favor.

Yet, in my mind, his offensive contributions compensate for these qualities. If the Maple Leafs’ defense needs to bring new players to the team, why not Timmins? He’s proven himself as a capable fifth or sixth defenseman.

He has offensive upside and the potential to grow into a good player. He can help solidify the team’s defensive depth and provide valuable support to established players like Morgan Rielly, Timothy Liljegren, and Jake McCabe.

Reason Four Not to Trade Timmins: Uncertainty About Other Defensemen

The last word we heard was that the future of Luke Schenn isn’t clear because he and Treliving are far apart in contract talks. If Schenn doesn’t end up re-signing, that could change the dynamics of the defense. In such a scenario, it might become less likely that the team would trade Timmins. Similar to last season, he’s needed. He just might become an even more crucial piece who would give the defense more depth and stability.

The Bottom Line

Timmins is what he is. He does not fit the mold of a big, physically-imposing defenseman. However, his offensive contributions and his team-friendly contract make him a relatively low-risk gamble. In fact, what if he grows into a really good offensive defenseman?

He might be exactly what the Maple Leafs need to support their style of play. Already Timmins has shown he can fill this role. With the uncertainty surrounding other defensemen, retaining Timmins becomes even more important for establishing depth on the team’s defense.

For my money, I think Timmins’ offensive abilities could make him a valuable asset for the future success of the team. Keep him and let him show what he can do.

