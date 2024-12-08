Rangers’ Zibanejad In The Middle Of Trade Speculation

After the New York Rangers announced a few weeks ago that they were looking to move on from a few players on their roster. The three names that circulated were Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad.
With Trouba being dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, the next one up on the Rangers’ list appears to be Zibanejad.
Zibanejad’s Trade Speculation
According to reports from Marco D’Amico at RG.org. The Rangers are shopping him, saying, “He’s out there for sure.” D’Amico also wrote in his article that a source told him the following, “They’re not necessarily trying to get rid of him, but they let guys know he could be available at the right price.”
Later in the report, he mentioned that the same source told him that there have been trade talks between the Rangers and a Western Conference team.
“They discussed him, but I’m not sure there’s a match there. I think it was more the Rangers continuing to gauge his value on the market.”
If he does eventually get moved, it’ll be interesting to see the return. Especially since Trouba’s return was a depth defenseman and a mid-round draft pick.
Zibanejad has played with the Rangers for the last nine seasons. So far this season, he has scored five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 26 games. He also signed a contract with an AAV of $8.5 million over eight seasons.
Who Might Be Interested in Zibanejad?
Zibanejad still has a lot of good hockey left in him. Unfortunately, after nine years of playing within the same organization. Things can become stale, and a change of scenery is best for both sides.
The teams that would be interested in Zibanejad would likely be very similar to those who were in on Trouba. The Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators (where he was drafted), Buffalo Sabres, and the Columbus Blue Jackets. There may be some middle-of-the-pack teams that would be willing to change their core around, like the Nashville Predators.
