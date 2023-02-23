According to sources, the New York Rangers’ interest in Patrick Kane “has not waned in the slightest” despite the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko. While it appeared as though the Rangers had decided to go with Tarasenko over Kane, new information suggests the team might be thinking about adding both players and they “have signaled they will try to make it work” if Kane wants to waive his no-trade clause to come to New York.

The report comes from Larry Brooks of The New York Post and insiders like Emily Kaplan of ESPN note that Kane still has New York as his “preferred destination.” Frank Seravalli says that Kane is expected to go to the Chicago Blackhawks with one name on his trade list and if the team doesn’t work it out with that team, there’s a decent chance Kane will stay put and elect not to be traded. If that’s the case, Seravalli notes it could leave a team like Edmonton “at the altar” or leave the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars trying to come up with a Plan B.

This won’t be an easy deal for the Rangers to pull off, but Brooks writes it is possible. If the Rangers waive Vitali Kravtsov (who isn’t drawing interest on the trade market), they can clear roughly $2 million in cap space. From there, the Rangers would also need the Blackhawks to retain half of Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit and for another team to get involved in order for the money to work. That would lower Kane down to a point where he’s a $2.625 million hit for the Rangers. They currently have just over $900K in available deadline cap space.

Kane has gotten hot again in Chicago where he’s got 7 goals in his past four games. Some are wondering if Kane was annoyed that the Rangers seemed to move on without him and he’s trying to show them it was a mistake to do so. If the Rangers had initially moved on, Kane’s recent production appears to have attracted the Rangers’ attention and the hip injury that was apparently a concern is not so much an issue teams should worry about.

Seravalli reported on Thursday that nothing has been presented to the Blackhawks yet. If there is a deal to be worked out here, it will be done in relatively short order.

