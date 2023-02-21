Luke Schenn a Healthy Scratch for Canucks as Trade Rumors Swirl

The Vancouver Canucks have decided they are going to protect Luke Schenn as a trade asset. The defenseman has been made a healthy scratch and has been sent back to Vancouver to await news on a deal prior to the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.
Unlike the Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets who announced they were pulling Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov for trade-related reasons, the Canucks didn’t announce Schenn was being pulled because a trade was in the works. That said, this is why he’s out against the Nashville Predators and there has been plenty of trade speculation surrounding the blueliner. The Canucks have struggled this season and are 13th in the Western Conference with a 22-30-4 record and while the team would have liked to keep him, the demand for him among teams looking for help at a reasonable price warrants moving him based on the likely return.
Schenn is pending UFA with an $850K cap hit. He’s a reliable and steady defense-first addition with a Stanley Cup pedigree and plenty of playoff experience. He’s considered a glue guy in the Canucks dressing room and has a great reputation as a solid on and off-ice leader.
The Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs are among those reportedly in the mix.
