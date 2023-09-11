Quinn Hughes Named 15th Captain in Vancouver Canucks History

In a significant move for the Vancouver Canucks franchise, Quinn Hughes has been appointed as the 15th Captain in team history. The decision to bestow this prestigious honor upon the young defenseman was met with enthusiasm by both the player and the organization.

INTRODUCING CAPTAIN QUINN!



Quinn Hughes has been named the 15th Captain in Canucks History!



FEATURE READ | https://t.co/5qTT7UWzZU pic.twitter.com/S9UoSxMe1K — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 11, 2023

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said in a statement about the decision. “When I came here 5 years ago, I knew what I was walking in to having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen.”

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin. “Not only was everybody enthusiastic and supportive of the decision, but they were also extremely happy for Quinn. He is very well liked and respected inside our dressing room, and we know he will continue to grow and develop his leadership skills in the years to come.”

The anticipation surrounding the captaincy had been building for some time, with Rob Williams of the Daily Hive recently probing Hughes about the possibility of wearing the coveted “C” on his jersey. Hughes, displaying his characteristic humility and maturity, responded, “I’m very comfortable. I’ve had a lot of great mentors… It’s an honor to play here, with the fans so passionate. If that ever happened, it’d be an honor as well.” His words conveyed not only his readiness but also his deep respect for the team and its devoted fan base.

The decision to anoint Hughes as captain didn’t come as a surprise to those closely following the Canucks. In the wake of Bo Horvat’s departure last season, three players emerged as strong contenders for the captaincy: Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller. While Miller’s take-charge demeanor and Pettersson’s exceptional skills made them formidable candidates, it was Hughes who stood out as the player to lead the team.

One defining moment that highlighted Hughes’ leadership qualities occurred when he took the microphone to address the fans after the last home game of the season. This gesture not only showcased his willingness to step up but also resonated with both the team and its passionate supporters.

As Quinn Hughes embarks on this new chapter of his career as the Canucks’ captain, there is a palpable sense of excitement and optimism among fans and within the organization. It’s not entirely clear how strong the Canucks team is going to be this coming season, but Hughes will be there to usher them through the rough waters or as their leader if the team is strong enough to make the playoffs.

His combination of talent, character, and commitment to the team’s success makes him a fitting choice to lead the Vancouver Canucks into the future.

Next: Pacific Division: Teams With the Biggest Unanswered Questions