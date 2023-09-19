Canucks Pursuing Urgent Trade to Solve Salary Cap Concerns

The Vancouver Canucks are currently facing the challenge of managing their salary cap situation as the upcoming NHL season looms large. Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK recently provided insights into the team’s efforts to navigate this financial hurdle. According to Dhaliwal, the Canucks are actively exploring trade possibilities to alleviate their cap crunch.

The urgency arises from the fact that the season is rapidly approaching, and they find themselves exceeding the salary cap limit. While there are potential long-term injured reserve (LTIR) candidates on the roster, the team recognizes the need to make a significant move to create cap space. “There are LTIR candidates, but they also need to move a body,” he said. “So I think that they are feverishly working the phones right now trying to move a body. So we’ll see how that goes this week.”

Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks is actively pursuing trade options

This is not a new position for the Canucks to be in. Last season, they traded Jason Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks for Riley Stillman and included a second-round pick as a sweetener. The question remains: who might the Canucks trade to alleviate their cap situation?

Can the Canucks Move a Contract?

There has been ongoing speculation about Tyler Myers. As of September 15th, the Vancouver Canucks awarded Myers a $5 million bonus, leaving only $1 million in actual cash obligations on his five-year, $30 million contract inked during the summer of 2019. Whether this matters for most teams is unclear, especially considering Myers still has a $6 million cap hit.

Myers does have some trade protection built into his contract. He has a 10-team no-trade list.

Meanwhile, there is a surplus of wingers on the roster who could be potential trade candidates. The issue is finding the right fit for another team. Players like Nils Höglander, Anthony Beauvillier, and Conor Garland have all been discussed in trade rumors, yet the Canucks must carefully consider their cap implications and the market’s receptiveness to potential deals.

As the Canucks navigate these cap constraints, the days leading up to the season opener will undoubtedly be pivotal in determining their course of action. The trade market may hold the key to their financial balance as they strive to field a competitive roster.

