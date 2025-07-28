NHL News
Positive Update on Kyle Connor Extension Talks with the Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor’s extension talks take a positive turn for the Winnipeg Jets as they look to secure their core talent long-term.
Winnipeg Jets fans may have something to look forward to regarding the future of star forward Kyle Connor. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently stated there are “no issues” surrounding Connor’s potential contract extension.
Pushing back on earlier speculation of player unrest within the organization and that he might be looking to test free agency in 2026, it sounds like Connor is very open to re-signing, and this is not a contentious contract situation.
Pagnotta’s comments, made during Melnick in the Afternoon on July 21, suggest that the Jets won’t have the same concerns they had with winger Nikolaj Ehlers. For most of last season, the organization was aware that Ehlers expected to test free agency. It was about coming to terms with the idea that they could lose him for no return. Ehlers eventually signed a six-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Connor, one of the Jets’ most consistent offensive producers, and they can’t afford to let him leave without getting something back. The good news is that he appears committed to staying in Winnipeg.
The Jets’ Priority is an Extension With Connor
If he tested the market, Connor would have plenty of suitors. But his extension has been a reported priority for the team, as noted by NHL insider Murat Ates back in May. They understand his numbers, and the rising salary cap will mean a big payday. Still, locking in top-tier talent like Connor is essential for the Jets’ long-term success.
Now that the Jets have Gabriel Vilardi locked into a six-year, $45-million contract, Winnipeg can pivot more attention to Connor. They also need to take care of business with Dylan Samberg. As per Elliotte Friedman, Samberg has filed for arbitration. The Jets are offering $2.5 million, and the player is requesting $6 million.
It’s likely he will get around $4-$4.25 million.
