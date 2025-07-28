New York Rangers
Analyst Eyes Rangers’ Vet as Ideal Maple Leafs Trade Target
Analyst Jay Rosehill believes the Maple Leafs should target a Rangers center in a bold trade to fill their top-six forward gap.
The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be done reshaping their forward group, and analyst Jay Rosehill believes a bold trade for New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck could be the answer.
Speaking on LeafsNation, Rosehill said Trocheck would be a perfect fit in Toronto’s middle-six. “He’s 32 years old, so he’s got the experience. I just think that you put him in this lineup, he would fit.”
Rosehill added,
“It’s like there’s kind of a big missing piece in this forward group, kind of in that middle-six type of deal. And to fill it with a high-end guy like Trocheck, it would just be like, the balance would just be humming.”h/t to nyrangersinsider.com
With Mitch Marner gone via free agency, the Leafs have added depth pieces like Nic Roy and Mattias Maccelli. But GM Brad Treliving admitted on July 1 that the team still needs a top-six forward.
Trocheck just posted a 59-point season (26 goals, 33 assists). He’s an offensively productive player, can play with an edge, and has playoff experience. He’s also under contract for four more seasons at a $5.625 million cap hit, meaning the cost to acquire him would be significant. Still, he could provide Toronto with long-term stability up front.
With his high-energy style and proven postseason impact, he’s exactly the type of player Toronto needs to help push for a Stanley Cup.
