Analyst Eyes Rangers’ Vet as Ideal Maple Leafs Trade Target

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be done reshaping their forward group, and analyst Jay Rosehill believes a bold trade for New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck could be the answer.

Speaking on LeafsNation, Rosehill said Trocheck would be a perfect fit in Toronto’s middle-six. “He’s 32 years old, so he’s got the experience. I just think that you put him in this lineup, he would fit.”

Rosehill added,

“It’s like there’s kind of a big missing piece in this forward group, kind of in that middle-six type of deal. And to fill it with a high-end guy like Trocheck, it would just be like, the balance would just be humming.” h/t to nyrangersinsider.com

Vincent Trocheck a strong target for the Maple Leafs?

With Mitch Marner gone via free agency, the Leafs have added depth pieces like Nic Roy and Mattias Maccelli. But GM Brad Treliving admitted on July 1 that the team still needs a top-six forward.

Trocheck just posted a 59-point season (26 goals, 33 assists). He’s an offensively productive player, can play with an edge, and has playoff experience. He’s also under contract for four more seasons at a $5.625 million cap hit, meaning the cost to acquire him would be significant. Still, he could provide Toronto with long-term stability up front.

With his high-energy style and proven postseason impact, he’s exactly the type of player Toronto needs to help push for a Stanley Cup.

