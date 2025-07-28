Bold Trade Idea Sends Connor to Red Wings for Puzzling Return

In a recent trade proposal article, one hockey site reports that the Detroit Red Wings are eyeing a massive move to end their multi-year playoff drought. The team hasn’t played in the postseason since 2016, and GM Steve Yzerman might see an opportunity to make a splash this summer, potentially getting ahead of a monster signing with an even bigger trade.

A new trade proposal from Heavy.com suggests Detroit could acquire Winnipeg Jets star winger Kyle Connor in exchange for a significant haul. The deal would send Michael Rasmussen, top prospects Nate Danielson, Marco Kasper, and William Wallinder, plus a 2026 first-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder to Winnipeg.

Kyle Connor Red Wings trade

In return, the Red Wings land Connor, a 97-point scorer last season and Detroit native entering the final year of his $50 million contract.

Why Is the Trade Return for Connor Puzzling?

The idea that the Red Wings would want to trade for Kyle Connor isn’t suprising. If they can get ahead of free agency and land the winger early, they can do a sign-and-trade or avoid letting Connor test the market. However, if Connor isn’t expected to re-sign with the Jets, it’s likely because he told them so in advance. That opens up the door to Connor potentially joining the Red Wings in free agency without the team giving up any assets.

The happy medium would be shedding a bit of salary, giving the Jets something, and securing the winger without the number of assets this blockbuster offer puts on the table. With Detroit armed with over $12 million in cap space and a deep prospect pool, they can afford to give up something, but also wait if Connor looks like he’s headed their way.

Either way, this trade will have to wait until Connor makes a decision on his future. David Pagnotta says there’s been no indication of problems in negotiations. Things would have to go south before the Jets begin to shop him around. Would Detroit give up an NHL-ready third-line center in Rasmussen and three high-ceiling prospects with NHL potential? Then throw in two solid draft picks to boot?

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has made it clear he’s open to a big move when the timing is right. If Connor becomes available, this might be that moment.

