Edmonton Oilers
Surprise Name Highlights Scribe’s List of Top Oilers Trade Assets
A surprise name was throw into a list of Oilers trade assets, as Edmonton weighs win-now moves ahead of the 2025-26 deadline.
In a recent column for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell broke down the Edmonton Oilers’ most valuable trade chips heading toward the 2025-26 NHL trade deadline—and one surprise name leads the list: Matthew Savoie.
While Stuart Skinner makes sense and Vasily Podkolzin feels a bit out of left field, Savoie being included in the list is perhaps the biggest surprise given the opportunity he’s expected to get this season.
Why Would the Oilers Trade Matthew Savoie?
Savoie, a highly skilled winger and former first-round pick, is expected to get a serious look in Edmonton’s top six this season. After an impressive year in Bakersfield, he’ll have a prime opportunity to earn a spot next to Leon Draisaitl. But as Mitchell points out, contenders like the Oilers often can’t afford the luxury of developing two rookie wingers at the same time.
With Ike Howard also pushing for a roster spot, if Savoie struggles or if the Oilers need immediate scoring help, he could be a tempting trade chip.
Who Else Might the Oilers Move During the Season?
Mitchell’s list also includes goaltender Stuart Skinner, a proven No. 1 with some consistency issues. He is a bargain $2.6 million cap hit and while that holds value to the Oilers, his contract might also be easy to peddle to another team for a decent return.
Though Skinner has played in 50 playoff games over the past three seasons, general manager Stan Bowman has made it clear the goaltending position is under review. If a major upgrade becomes available, Skinner’s name may be part of the ask.
Rounding out the list are Vasily Podkolzin, Beau Akey, and Maxim Berezkin. Podkolzin, who found chemistry with Draisaitl last season, remains in the mix but must hold off competition from Howard and others.
Akey, an offensively gifted blueliner set to debut in the AHL, may be redundant behind Evan Bouchard.
Berezkin continues to produce in the KHL, but his uncertain future in North America could make him expendable.
With no 2026 first-round pick, Bowman may have to dip into his prospect pool to make a trade.
