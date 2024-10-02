Penguins Get Good News Regarding Erik Karlsson Injury Return

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is making significant strides toward being ready for the team’s season opener. After missing most of training camp and all preseason games due to an undisclosed injury, Karlsson is back on the ice and inching closer to a return.

Erik Karlsson said that he plans on playing in the Penguins' season opener despite an undisclosed injury keeping him out of training camp practices and preseason games.



The star defenseman resumed skating earlier this week, marking his first on-ice appearance since September 24. While he hasn’t yet participated in formal team practices, head coach Mike Sullivan offered a positive update on Karlsson’s condition, describing his progress as “really encouraging.”

“(Tuesday) was really encouraging,” Sullivan said. “That’s a big step forward. Certainly, today was a good day.”

Karlsson was spotted skating alongside teammates Matt Nieto, Beau Jelsma, and Jagger Joshua during recent on-ice sessions. His involvement doesn’t guarantee anything but it does signal that his recovery is trending in the right direction. Sullivan remains optimistic that Karlsson will be ready for the Penguins’ regular-season opener against the New York Rangers on October 9.

The Penguins Need a Healthy Erik Karlsson

If the Penguins are going to stand a chance of competing this season, they’ll need Karlsson at his best. One of the better all-around defensemen, he’s an offensive dynamo when he’s on his game. If he’s healthy, it shouldn’t take him long to get caught up.

With Karlsson being a veteran of his caliber, Sullivan noted that top-level players like him typically require fewer repetitions to regain their form. He likely won’t get those reps in preseason, but if he’s good to go for the start of the regular season, that’s good news.

