Panthers Win Game 3 Over Oilers, One Win From Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers are on the brink of making history as they stand just one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup in 2024. As they prepare for a crucial Game 4 on Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers face a daunting 0-3 deficit in the series. The potential for a clean sweep is palpable, with the Panthers aiming to become the first team to achieve this feat in the Stanley Cup Final since 1998.

In Game 3, the Panthers showcased their dominance with an explosive performance in the second period. They effectively broke the game wide open by scoring three goals on four shots within a span of 6:19. Key players like Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov, and Vladimir Tarasenko made their presence felt, each contributing to the scoreboard in Edmonton.

The Oilers, however, made a valiant effort to stage a comeback. Philip Broberg‘s second goal of the playoffs brought the Oilers within two goals, and solid play from Corey Perry set up the action behind the net. Connor McDavid, continuing his exceptional playoff run, provided his 28th and 29th assists, tying him with Mario Lemieux for the fourth-most assists in a single playoff year. Despite their efforts, including a deflection by Ryan McLeod to narrow the gap to 4-3, the Oilers couldn’t overcome their early missteps and missed opportunities.

The Oilers’ failure to set the tone early on home ice didn’t help. Edmonton needed this win to get themselves into the series and Florida avoided letting the top guys open the flood gates, managing not to get scored on with a couple of power play opportunities. The Panthers then pressed and the Oilers’ self-inflicted errors in the second period made the difference.

Aleksander Barkov has been instrumental for the Panthers this postseason, tallying 7 goals and 14 assists in 20 games. He scored the game-winner.

Can the Panthers Finish This or Will the Oilers Win a Game?

With the Stanley Cup in the building on Saturday, the stage is set for the Panthers to potentially secure their first Stanley Cup victory. Meanwhile, the Oilers will try to win a single game. They’ll need to do that for a chance to win another. Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner says he isn’t aware of the NHL stats for teams trailing 0-3 in a series, but adds: “If anyone can do it, it’s the Oil.”

Game 4 promises to be a thrilling showdown as the Panthers look to close out the series and etch their names in hockey history.

