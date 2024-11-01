Ovechkin’s Milestone Run Helps Capitals Overcome Canadiens 6-3

In a hard-fought match, the Montreal Canadiens fell to the Washington Capitals 6-3, with Alex Ovechkin again at the forefront of the action. Ovechkin scored his 858th career goal and added two assists, pushing the Capitals’ strong start to 7-2-0 and keeping him firmly on pace to challenge Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record. Despite a better team effort from the Canadiens after recent lineup adjustments, the Capitals’ offense proved too much.
Three Takeaways from the Canadiens’ Loss to the Capitals
Takeaway 1. Ovechkin’s Pursuit Overshadows Habs’ Defense
Ovechkin’s pursuit of history was front and center in this game, with his goal against Cayden Primeau making the Montreal netminder the 176th different goalie he’s scored on. Now just 37 goals away from surpassing Gretzky’s record, Ovechkin remains problematic. He forced Montreal to scramble defensively all night.
While the Canadiens’ young defense core, including returning Kaiden Guhle, worked hard to contain the Capitals’ captain, Ovechkin’s ability to break through and dictate the offense stays remarkable. His presence on the ice drew attention away from other Capitals, leaving open lanes that led to quick goals from Washington’s depth players.
Takeaway 2. Canadiens’ Improved Effort, But Defensive Gaps Remain
After a rough 8-2 loss to Seattle, Montreal showed signs of improvement, with a refreshed lineup and notable effort from key forwards like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. However, defensive lapses—especially on the penalty kill—continued to plague the Canadiens.
While Montreal’s defensive lineup had more stability with Guhle and Justin Barron back from injuries, the team still had trouble containing Washington’s offensive depth and Ovechkin’s ability to create scoring chances for his teammates.
Takeaway 3. Caufield and Suzuki Shine in Loss
Though Ovechkin stole the spotlight, Montreal’s Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki remained offensive bright spots. Each scored goals that kept the Canadiens competitive. Caufield has scored ten goals, which ties him with New Jersey’s Nico Hischier for the top spot. Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher fought to keep the game close until the Capitals pulled away in the third period.
Despite the loss, Montreal’s younger stars continue building chemistry and generating offense, even if defensive support remains challenging.
Charlie Lindgren’s key save against Caufield’s scoring chance during a lengthy penalty kill in the third period kept Washington comfortably ahead and deflated Montreal’s last push for a comeback.
What’s Next for the Canadiens?
The Canadiens now head to Pittsburgh. The Penguins have had an up-and-down season and are coming off a win. Montreal is trying to balance playing solid defense and offensively supporting its promising young forwards. They will be looking to rebound from a tough loss.
Meanwhile, Ovechkin’s record-chasing and goal-scoring form ensure that every game Washington plays will have a touch of history.
Related: Canadiens’ Star D-Man: 8 Lane Hutson Facts You Might Not Know
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 16 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Canucks, Jets & Flames
NHL recap: is a former Oilers player moving back? Can the Maple Leafs sustain...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Draisaitl Leads Oilers to Gritty 5-1 Win Over the Predators
Leon Draisaitl led the way for the Edmonton Oilers as they defeated the Nashville...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Journalist Maps Out Path for Oilers to Reunite with Klim Kostin
One Edmonton-based journalist wonders if there's a way for the Edmonton Oilers to reunite...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Takeaways: Kyle Connor Hits Milestone as Jets Beat Red Wings
Last night, the Winnipeg Jets got back on to winning by beating the Detroit...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Already Have Trade Plans for Matt Benning
The Toronto Maple Leafs are already making plans to trade defenseman Matt Benning, according...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Connor McDavid’s Early Injury Recovery News Has People Stunned
Connor McDavid’s recovery progress has fans and analysts stunned, as the Oilers star already...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ Huberdeau Faces Backlash After Brutal Reaction in Blowout Loss
After a hot start, Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau has irked fans after a brutal blowout...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
3 Things to Look For in Maple Leafs / Kraken Game
Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken. What are three things to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Sharks Acquire Liljegren From Maple Leafs in Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs have completed a trade. The Maple...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Canucks No Shot to Land Perfect D-Man Fit in Trade with Flames
With the Canucks in need of a puck mover for their blue line, the...