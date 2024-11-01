Ovechkin’s Milestone Run Helps Capitals Overcome Canadiens 6-3

In a hard-fought match, the Montreal Canadiens fell to the Washington Capitals 6-3, with Alex Ovechkin again at the forefront of the action. Ovechkin scored his 858th career goal and added two assists, pushing the Capitals’ strong start to 7-2-0 and keeping him firmly on pace to challenge Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record. Despite a better team effort from the Canadiens after recent lineup adjustments, the Capitals’ offense proved too much.

Three Takeaways from the Canadiens’ Loss to the Capitals

Takeaway 1. Ovechkin’s Pursuit Overshadows Habs’ Defense

Ovechkin’s pursuit of history was front and center in this game, with his goal against Cayden Primeau making the Montreal netminder the 176th different goalie he’s scored on. Now just 37 goals away from surpassing Gretzky’s record, Ovechkin remains problematic. He forced Montreal to scramble defensively all night.

While the Canadiens’ young defense core, including returning Kaiden Guhle, worked hard to contain the Capitals’ captain, Ovechkin’s ability to break through and dictate the offense stays remarkable. His presence on the ice drew attention away from other Capitals, leaving open lanes that led to quick goals from Washington’s depth players.

Takeaway 2. Canadiens’ Improved Effort, But Defensive Gaps Remain

After a rough 8-2 loss to Seattle, Montreal showed signs of improvement, with a refreshed lineup and notable effort from key forwards like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. However, defensive lapses—especially on the penalty kill—continued to plague the Canadiens.

While Montreal’s defensive lineup had more stability with Guhle and Justin Barron back from injuries, the team still had trouble containing Washington’s offensive depth and Ovechkin’s ability to create scoring chances for his teammates.

Takeaway 3. Caufield and Suzuki Shine in Loss

Though Ovechkin stole the spotlight, Montreal’s Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki remained offensive bright spots. Each scored goals that kept the Canadiens competitive. Caufield has scored ten goals, which ties him with New Jersey’s Nico Hischier for the top spot. Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher fought to keep the game close until the Capitals pulled away in the third period.

Nick Suzuki was strong for the Canadiens in a loss to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals

Despite the loss, Montreal’s younger stars continue building chemistry and generating offense, even if defensive support remains challenging.

Charlie Lindgren’s key save against Caufield’s scoring chance during a lengthy penalty kill in the third period kept Washington comfortably ahead and deflated Montreal’s last push for a comeback.

What’s Next for the Canadiens?

The Canadiens now head to Pittsburgh. The Penguins have had an up-and-down season and are coming off a win. Montreal is trying to balance playing solid defense and offensively supporting its promising young forwards. They will be looking to rebound from a tough loss.

Meanwhile, Ovechkin’s record-chasing and goal-scoring form ensure that every game Washington plays will have a touch of history.

