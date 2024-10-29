Oilers Make Two AHL Recalls as McDavid Faces Time on Sidelines

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for life without their captain Connor McDavid, at least temporarily, by recalling forwards Drake Caggiula and Noah Philp from AHL Bakersfield. According to Elliotte Friedman, both players are expected to join the Oilers as they await an update on McDavid’s injury status.

While we await news on Connor McDavid's health, the Oilers are bringing up Drake Caggiula and Noah Philp from AHL Bakersfield.



Caggiula, a nine-year pro, last played for Edmonton on Dec. 29, 2018.



Philp almost made the Oilers out of training camp, and, at 26, is awaiting his… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 29, 2024

Caggiula, a nine-year NHL veteran, last played for Edmonton on December 29, 2018, before making stops with Chicago, Arizona, and Buffalo. Known for his gritty style and versatility, he brings experience and depth to the Oilers’ lineup. He a solid preseason, but his odds of making the team out of camp weren’t great. In five games this season with the Condors, he’s got two goals and five points.

Noah Philp, 26, nearly made the Oilers roster out of training camp and now has a shot at his NHL debut. Philp has shown consistent scoring and strong play in Bakersfield, making him a prime candidate for a call-up as Edmonton looks to bolster their offense. He’s got two goals and one assist in six games this season.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that, at best, McDavid could be out for a couple of weeks, though a more detailed update on his condition is expected soon. The Oilers will likely rely on their recalled players to step up in McDavid’s absence, while also hoping their stars start to step up their game and put goals in. That’s been a struggle for the Oilers this season.

