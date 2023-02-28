According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have made a trade with the Nashville Predators that will see them acquire defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Friedman writes, “Ekholm will be going to EDM…not fully sure of return, but multiple pieces/picks.” Friedman also reported, “To NASH it’s Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a first this year and a fourth.”
It will be interesting to see if the Oilers got the Predators to retain salary on the player. He’s got three more seasons after this one with a cap hit of $6.25 million per season. It’s good to have the player under term, but the cost is high and at the age of 32, the Oilers could start to see his game regress over the final seasons of that deal. ** Update: as per Pierre LeBrun: “Predators retain four percent of Ekholm remaining cap hit/salary.” It’s interesting they would hold one of their three retention slots for $250K.
That it will cost the Oilers Tyson Barrie is also fascinating as it takes a huge dent out of the Oilers top-unit power play, one that is ranked the best in the NHL this season.
Edmonton was going to need to send assets back to Nashville to make the money work and Barrie’s $4.5 million salary would certainly give the Oilers the room to do this without salary retention involved. Schaefer is also an intriguing prospect as he was the top pick in the draft for Edmonton this past summer.
This deal will make the Oilers infinitely better defensively and that was something that Holland identified as a priority at his media avail on Tuesday following the Puljujarvi trade. The consensus from many Oilers fans on Tuesday is that Ekholm is exactly the kind of player the Oilers need. Holland gave up a lot, but that’s what you do if you have a smaller window to win and for excellent players with term. Ekholm is a first-pairing defensive defenseman. If he plays with Evan Bouchard, this could be a very solid pairing for the next three seasons.
Next: Maple Leafs Trade Engvall to Islanders, Add Canucks’ Schenn
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 week ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...