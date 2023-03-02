Oilers’ Holland Not Done Trying to Add Ahead of Trade Deadline

After adding Mattias Ekholm to their lineup, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland said, “We’d like to do one more thing if we possibly could.” It wasn’t clear what exactly he was looking for and if he was prioritizing another right-shot defenseman to take the place of Tyson Barrie who was moved in the Ekholm deal, or if if wanted to add a depth forward, but he did say it was money in, money out to get anything done.
In others words, while the Oilers do have some cap space, they’ll likely have to send someone to the AHL or trade a player off of the roster to make additional moves. The names being tossed out there are Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore, and Warren Foegele.
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff notes: “They have $1.3 million in space and could add up to a $5.2 million player, if his salary cap hit is run through a third-party broker. They could create even more than that by moving Kailer Yamamoto or Warren Foegele. That might not be necessary.” Noting that the Oilers have too many skilled, one-dimensional forwards they need a little bite and nastiness and both Yamamoto and Foegele can provide that in spurts. Alternatively, if the Oilers move one of them for a player who offers grit more consistently, Seravalli says, “There’s plenty of those guys at $2.6 million or under that won’t cost an arm or a leg.”
Could Oilers Get Cap Flexibility With Yamamoto?
That said, it’s not exactly clear where Yamamoto will be in terms of his injury status. He came back recently, but was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Maple Leafs late after taking a nasty hit from Justin Holl. Jason Gregor writes, “There is concern. He has had neck/body issues all year. He has seen specialists, and last night’s hit didn’t look great for him.”
If Yamamoto does hit LTIR, that’s another $3.1 million the Oilers would have to spend on their cap ahead of Friday’s deadline.
Holland noted that he’s hoping to have Dylan Holloway healthy by late March and have him play some games in the AHL and be ready for the playoffs. That would be another forward the Oilers could call up once all of the GM’s moves are done on Friday.
Next: Bruins Sign David Pastrnak to Monster 8-Yr Extension
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
Pingback: Patrick Kane Talks Joining Rangers, Possible Contract Extension
Pingback: Oilers’ Holland Not Done Trying to Add Ahead of Trade Deadline Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News - Its Playoff Hockey