Utah Reveals Survey for Potential Team Name

It’s come down to 20 options for naming the NHL’s newest franchise. Ryan Smith of the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) has announced that fans will be able to vote through a survey to name Utah’s team.

It’s also being reported that the team will sport “Utah” jerseys for the 2024-2025 season. Smith mentions that he hopes to establish the team’s complete brand in time for the 2025-2026 season. The team will also have “Utah” in front of the name instead of “Salt Lake City”.

Utah! Our NHL team is here. Help us choose a name. https://t.co/xhFewNfnyD — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 9, 2024

If you were to name Utah's team, which would you go with? ???? pic.twitter.com/gTnMmGSDdy — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2024

Multiple names have been filed with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office. Notable names include the Utah Venom, Outlaws, Mammoth and Hockey Club.

The following names are all the ones that are available for fans to vote on in the survey:

Utah Blast

Utah Powder

Utah Mammoth

Utah Mountaineers

Utah Black Diamonds

Utah Swarm

Utah Yeti

Utah Caribou

Utah Frost

Utah Venom

Utah Squall

Utah Outlaws

Utah Hive

Utah Freeze

Utah Fury

Utah HC

Utah Glaciers

Utah Canyons

Utah Blizzard

Utah Ice

Fans will have full control in choosing a team name. The first round of voting is set to open on May 22nd.

Community Playing a Major Role Behind Utah’s Establishment.

Smith has emphasized the idea of allowing fans to aid in the team’s establishment process. Additionally, it’s important that fans get the chance to choose a team name to build a deeper connection with the franchise, especially with Utah being a brand new market for NHL hockey.

Smith states the following:

“Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, and we want to make sure that the community has a say in what the name is. Utah has shown up for this team from the moment the NHL awarded us the franchise less than three weeks ago, and it is only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they’ll be cheering for Utah Owner Ryan Smith on the community’s impact

