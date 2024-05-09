It’s come down to 20 options for naming the NHL’s newest franchise. Ryan Smith of the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) has announced that fans will be able to vote through a survey to name Utah’s team.
It’s also being reported that the team will sport “Utah” jerseys for the 2024-2025 season. Smith mentions that he hopes to establish the team’s complete brand in time for the 2025-2026 season. The team will also have “Utah” in front of the name instead of “Salt Lake City”.
Multiple names have been filed with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office. Notable names include the Utah Venom, Outlaws, Mammoth and Hockey Club.
The following names are all the ones that are available for fans to vote on in the survey:
- Utah Blast
- Utah Powder
- Utah Mammoth
- Utah Mountaineers
- Utah Black Diamonds
- Utah Swarm
- Utah Yeti
- Utah Caribou
- Utah Frost
- Utah Venom
- Utah Squall
- Utah Outlaws
- Utah Hive
- Utah Freeze
- Utah Fury
- Utah HC
- Utah Glaciers
- Utah Canyons
- Utah Blizzard
- Utah Ice
Fans will have full control in choosing a team name. The first round of voting is set to open on May 22nd.
Community Playing a Major Role Behind Utah’s Establishment.
Smith has emphasized the idea of allowing fans to aid in the team’s establishment process. Additionally, it’s important that fans get the chance to choose a team name to build a deeper connection with the franchise, especially with Utah being a brand new market for NHL hockey.
Smith states the following:
“Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, and we want to make sure that the community has a say in what the name is. Utah has shown up for this team from the moment the NHL awarded us the franchise less than three weeks ago, and it is only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they’ll be cheering forUtah Owner Ryan Smith on the community’s impact
Next: 4 Reactive Moves Oilers Should Make After Brutal Game 1 Loss.
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Utah Reveals Survey for Potential Team Name
Fans will be able to vote for a team name for the NHL's newest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers’ Coach Updates Draisaitl’s Health Status After Injury Concern
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch clarified that Leon Draisaitl's absence was due to cramping and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Connor Brown Talks Getting First Playoff Taste with Oilers
Connor Brown talked with media about finally getting into some playoff game action for...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Trouba Missed Hit Causes Storm: Hurricanes vs Rangers Game 2
The New York Rangers won in double overtime over the Carolina Hurricanes. A rundown,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2
Vincent Trocheck's heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Why Connor McDavid’s Hart Trophy Nomination Is Different This Season
Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy, but this...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Wyatt Johnston: A Literal Star In The Making
Wyatt Johnston stood out in round one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Four Oilers Players Among Top Postseason Goal Scorers
The top four spaces for most postseason goals since 2021-2022 season are held by...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
Maple Leafs Top List of 2024 NHL Playoffs First-Round Letdowns
There were plenty of letdowns in the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Why Oddsmakers Favor the Oilers as They Take On Canucks
Oddsmakers favor the Edmonton Oilers despite Canucks' higher regular-season standings, spotlight on Canucks' goal...