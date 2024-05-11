The Edmonton Oilers won Game 2 versus the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Friday night. Thanks to a goal by Evan Bouchard that bounced off of defenseman Ian Cole, the series is tied 1-1 and heading back to Edmonton. The Oilers needed this game, but they almost didn’t even get to overtime, as bad goal allowed by goaltender Stuart Skinner forced Connor McDavid to tie the game.

Skinner played well, but that was a goal he probably should have had. Nikita Zadorov was skating wide and took a shot from almost near the goal line. It’s a shot he’s proven he can score on, but Skinner would tell you he needs to have that. The Edmonton netminder took some heat for the goal, but it might not be completely his fault. He was positioned as he’d been taught. It’s called the Reverse VH and it’s a trend goaltenders are using that old-school goalies like Henrik Lundqvist despise.

Tight-angle goal?



Now known as THE ZADOROV ???? pic.twitter.com/im8WVyycYa — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 11, 2024

What Is the Reverse VH? Why Is It a Trend?

According to Goalie Coaches.com, the Reverse VH is known as the Reverse Vertical Horizontal. It relates to a goalie’s leg positioning on the post. “The acronym “RVH” stems from “Vertical Horizontal”, which meant a goalie’s post side leg was vertical, inside leg horizontal. Reverse simply means the opposite.”

This is how Skinner was positioned. Unfortunately, it leaves the top part of the net open, and a shooter like Zadorov, who has proven he can make that play, has room to put the puck upstairs. He did just that — like he did in the series between Vancouver and Nashville — and Skinner got caught.

Stuart Skinner allowed a bad goal by Zadorov

The belief seems to be that the goalie can push off the post if they need to because that post leg is there for leverage. Some believe the shot is too hard to make, so it’s the better percentage play. It also allows quicker maneuvering if the player with the puck goes for a wrap around.

Lundqvist Hates the “Reverse VH Pandemic”

NHL goalie legend and now TNT analyst Henrik Lundqvist went off on during the broadcast about how much he hates the Reverse VH and argues that goalie coaches need to stop teaching it. He called it the most overused trend in hockey and while “it makes sense at certain times” he notes that “you see goalies like that go down for no reason.”

“He added, “There’s no reason for a goalie to use that move from that angle. I’m not just talking about Skinner, “He added, “There’s no reason for a goalie to use that move from that angle. I’m not just talking about Skinner, I’m talking around the league.”

According to @HLundqvist there's a new pandemic in the NHL: the Reverse VH Pandemic ???? pic.twitter.com/GF4wmBqRbH — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 11, 2024

Lundqvist argued that a player like Zadorov isn’t a threat in that instance. Instead, the goalie needs to be focused on what’s happening in the middle of the ice so that if a pass comes to the center ice area, the goalie can explode on their feet to be in position. Because of the Reverse VH, goalies are already down on their knees when they have to push across. He said he couldn’t understand why a goalie would choose that move.

“A lot of goalies do it these days and I don’t understand why,” he said. He said he is often impressed by the things goalies can do these days, but in this instance, he doesn’t like where the game is going.

So, is this on Skinner? Or, was he just doing what he was taught and playing the percentages, which ultimately burned him? Fortunately, the goal didn’t burn the Oilers. Had it, the outcry against Skinner on Saturday would have been a lot more vocal.

