Oilers and Draisaitl Injury a Risk vs. Reward Game Versus Canucks

Knowing that getting into the lineup was a bit of a risk versus reward gamble, Leon Draisaitl wouldn’t say much beyond, “We’ll see how I feel tonight” when asked about his injury status. He didn’t confirm whether he’d be good to go for Game 2 versus the Vancouver Canucks but he did hint at playing. Draisaitl is dealing with something. It was labeled “cramping” but that likely doesn’t tell the full story as he didn’t skate in practices and will take warmups Friday night but isn’t a lock to be in the lineup.
He spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and technically considered himself a game-time decision and said it would take “a lot” to keep him out of the lineup, which he contends is no different than any NHL player in the playoffs.
If he can’t go, something is definitely wrong. At the same time, there is a bit of a risk versus reward game that should be played. One reporter asked how much of his decision to play tonight would factor in the fact this is only Game 2 and there is plenty of hockey left to be played, even if the Oilers lose. He said, “At the end of the day, it’s my body and that’s most important. Be smart about it and just take good care of it.” It’s a valid argument that Edmonton might want to approach things cautiously.
Draisaitl is a big part of the Oilers’ offense, but they can win without him. And, if he’s not fully ready and runs the risk of aggravating the injury further, perhaps it’s best to sit it out and hope his teammates can still a win on the road, taking home-ice advantage back to Edmonton for Game 3.
Henrique Will Also Take Warmups
The fact that both Draisailt and Adam Henrique are both going to take warmups is a good sign that their issues aren’t too serious. Even if they were to miss Game 2, it’s not expected either player would be out for the rest of the series.
Both will see how they feel and the Oilers will trust that each will know how capable they are. Draisaitl was asked about playing fewer minutes if required, perhaps just on the power play to give the Oilers his weapon on offense. He didn’t respond directly with an answer and just stuck with his earlier response of “We’ll see how I feel.” The Oilers might want to lower his minutes, even if he can go. Not overexerting him could be the best play, while also taking advantage of his elite-level skills in the right situations.
