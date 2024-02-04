As per the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy, Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney is looking to acquire a physical presence on the blue line. The hope is to land someone they see as a more cost-effective option compared to high-priced players like Elias Lindholm. Given the Bruins’ cap constraints and limited futures, pursuing a robust defenseman at a cost-effective price could be the smarter choice. However, before addressing the blue line, Sweeney faces the crucial task of deciding the future of Jake DeBrusk. That includes analyzing the option of an extension or a trade.

DeBrusk is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The forward has become a pivotal and divisive figure on the roster. He has proven himself as a valuable player, showcasing versatility and two-way skills. He’s also been inconsistent and has not reached top-star levels, making offering a lucrative extension somewhat of a risk.

Jake DeBrusk: Bruins want an extension or a trade?

Transforming his game over the years, DeBrusk has evolved into a reliable two-way player with the ability to contribute offensively and defensively. Conroy notes, “When he’s on he’s very good. And while the debate of his worth can be wide-ranging, he is not a player you can let walk away for nothing.” Still, you have to give to get. If the Bruins want to make a big trade, moving a player like DeBrusk might be what it takes.

Will a Team Want to Trade For and Sign DeBrusk?

Making a trade for DeBrusk won’t be easy if the Bruins are seeking a solid return. This is especially true is there’s no guarantee of the forward being anything more than a rental. As for the cost to re-sign DeBrusk (should they want to), it could be high. Conroy suggests the recent eight-year, $6.2 million annual salary extension for the Flyers’ Owen Tippett provides a benchmark.

As the Bruins navigate what to do ahead of the trade deadline and the kind of player to prioritize, they’ll have to consider the market. What is DeBrusk worth in multiple scenarios? He could be extended, then traded (which the Bruins almost did once before). He could be traded with no extension. Or, DeBrusk could be signed and retained by the Bruins. He wants to stay, but do the Bruins want to keep him more than they want a defender or a bigger fish?

Next: Jake Guentzel Rejects Massive Extension Offer From Penguins