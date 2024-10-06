Oilers Make Several Roster Cuts, Including Noah Philp and Josh Brown

The Edmonton Oilers made some tough decisions on Sunday, electing to make several roster cuts. They chose not to keep prospect center Noah Philp with the big club, despite having a standout performance at camp and in preseason for the Oilers. The Oilers have also placed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, defenseman Josh Brown, and forwards Raphael Lavoie and Drake Caggiula on waivers.

The #Oilers have loaned forward Noah Philp to the @Condors while also placing goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, defenceman Josh Brown & forwards Raphael Lavoie & Drake Caggiula on waivers. https://t.co/dSRQj9AkIK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2024

The 26-year-old Philp took a full year off from hockey, returned this offseason, and wowed management, getting a much longer look in camp than expected. He will be back with the team this season as his play made him one of the tougher cuts this summer. He was strong on faceoffs, played a physical two-way game, and is a right-shot center, which the Oilers could use.

Josh Brown is a bit of a surprising waiver move considering the Oilers signed him to a three-year deal in free agency. He has not played well in camp and he’s quickly become one of the whipping boys of the fan base in Edmonton. He brings size and physicality, but his demotion suggests that the Oilers are going to sign Travis Dermott off of his PTO and give him the spot ahead of Brown.

Josh Brown Edmonton Oilers defenseman

Olivier Rodrigue will go back to the AHL where he’ll try to play better than he did in a poor showing in preseason.

Drake Caggiula and Raphael Lavoie were also placed on waivers, with the hopes that no one would claim them. Caggiula is a veteran who had a strong camp but isn’t likely a regular NHLer at this stage in his career. Lavoie showed promise, but an untimely injury limited his looks in preseason.

Depending on injuries and other roster moves later in the season, all five of these players could see time with the Oilers in 2024-25.

