Wild’s Jared Spurgeon Done For Season, Team Needs D-Man

Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon faces a premature end to the current NHL season as he prepares for hip and back surgery. The seasoned defenseman, known for his leadership on the ice, will undergo the procedure, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. Despite this setback, the team assures fans that Spurgeon is anticipated to make a full recovery in time for the 2024-25 season’s training camp.
The Wild wrote in a statement:
Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced that captain Jared Spurgeon will miss the remainder of this season due to injury. He is scheduled to have left hip surgery on Feb. 6 and will then have back surgery approximately four weeks later. Spurgeon is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September
Spurgeon’s absence this season has been notable, marked by a month-long stint on the sidelines at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign due to an upper-body injury. Later, in December, he missed seven games due to a lower-body injury. In the 16 games played this season, Spurgeon contributed five assists, 29 blocked shots, and averaged 23:20 of ice time per game. Comparatively, his performance in the previous season showcased impressive offensive stats, with 11 goals, 23 assists, and 34 points in 79 games.
Wild Will Try to Replace Spurgeon For Remainder of the Season
The Wild, facing the challenge of Spurgeon’s absence, can now leverage his entire $7,575,000 LTI (Long-Term Injured) Salary pool relief money, opening avenues for potential roster adjustments moving forward. As the Wild adapt to the loss of their captain for the remainder of the season, it will be intriguing to see how hard the team pushes to find a replacement.
Spurgeon, a stalwart in the Wild’s lineup for 14 seasons, was drafted by the New York Islanders in 2008 before making his mark in Minnesota. His durability and consistent contributions over the years have solidified his role as a key player for the team.
