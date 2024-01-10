3 Takeaways from Oilers’ 2-1 Victory Over Blackhawks

They can’t all be works of art… The Edmonton Oilers entered Tuesday’s game versus the Chicago Blackhawks with fans not wondering whether or not they’d win, but how many goals they would win by. Whether fair or not, this is how the Blackhawks are being viewed as of late, as injuries have decimated their roster to the point that they have many AHL players in the lineup. To the Blackhawks’ credit, they battled extremely hard in this one, resulting in the Oilers walking away with just a 2-1 victory.

For the Oilers, it certainly wasn’t pretty, but they will take the two points as well as their eighth-straight victory. Here are the three main takeaways from Tuesday night’s affair.

Oilers Play Down to Bedard-Less Blackhawks

While it’s understandable that the Oilers aren’t going to be at their best every night, their effort in this one was as disappointing as you’ll find in a victory. They played a very back-and-forth game against a very weak Blackhawks roster, and could very well have fallen if it weren’t for the play of Stuart Skinner.

Hard-earned hug for Stuey tonight ???? pic.twitter.com/2MLhhKFzgL — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 10, 2024

By the time the final horn sounded in this one, the Oilers had just 15 shots on Petr Mrazek. While it was still enough to win, that effort would have resulted in a loss against the majority of teams throughout the NHL. Expect them to come out with much more energy on Thursday versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Hyman Goal Overturned Once Again

While he was still able to score 36 goals a season ago, Oilers fans know Zach Hyman could have had plenty more. The versatile winger seemed to have a goal of his called back every other game last season, and while that bad luck hasn’t occurred as often in 2023-24, it did show itself in this one.

Hyman appeared to put the Oilers up 3-1 in the third period on a great passing sequence from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. However, the Blackhawks challenged immediately afterward for an offside, and after a lengthy review, it ended up coming back.

Zach Hyman goals being called back again for Oilers

This review could have gone either way, as it was very difficult to see whether or not both of Draisaitl’s skates crossed the blue line before he gained possession of the puck. The call was one that fans who despise challenges won’t be happy with, but, such are the rules. McDavid wasn’t thrilled with the decision. After the game he noted, “If it takes you 15 minutes to determine if it’s offside or not, it probably doesn’t matter… You zoom in, you keep zooming in until you can’t zoom in any more, I guess it’s offside.” He added that the calls to be overturned need to prove the official is “dead wrong” and he noted that call was certainly not obvious.

Opportunity to Tie Oilers’ Franchise-Best Winning Streak

The Oilers will have a chance to win their ninth straight on Thursday. Not only would it serve as their longest winning streak of the season, but it would also tie a franchise record. The Oilers have won nine in a row just twice in franchise history, with the first coming during the 2000-01 season, and the second in 2022-23.

Even more important for the Oilers’ sake is that a win on Thursday would put them even closer to a top three-spot in the Pacific Division. Thanks to their two points against the Blackhawks, they are now sitting in the second wild-card spot and are just four points shy of the LA Kings for third place in their division. It is quite remarkable given how they started the season, and shows just how resilient this team is.

