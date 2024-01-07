LA Kings Goalie Pheonix Copley Out for Season After ACL Surgery

The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season following successful ACL reconstruction surgery. Copley, 31, suffered the injury during practice on December 15, limiting his play to just eight games this season. In those appearances, he posted a 4-1-2 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.
Copley’s absence poses a challenge for the Kings, especially at a time when securing reliable goaltending around the league is both difficult and potentially costly. As the team navigates the loss of their backup goalie, Cam Talbot, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract during the offseason, will continue to serve as the primary netminder. Talbot boasts a strong record with a 14-8-3 record, a 2.10 goals-against average, and a .925 save percentage.
Veteran David Rittich will be stepping in as Talbot’s backup.
End of the Road For Copley In Los Angeles? What’s Next for Kings?
Going into the season, Copley faced an uncertain future, being on a one-year deal with the Kings. Now, since he’s done for the season, his time with the Kings might have come to an end.
The loss of Copley adds to the challenges faced by the Kings, who are also awaiting the return of winger Viktor Arvidsson from a back injury that has kept him on LTIR for the entire season so far. The coming months will reveal how the Kings strategically address their goaltending needs and utilize the financial flexibility created by Copley’s placement on LTIR.
The Kings may have financial flexibility to explore options, potentially acquiring goaltending support or retaining additional players on the active roster.
