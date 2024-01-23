In the latest episode of the Chris Johnston Show, the NHL insider delves into potential trade scenarios involving the Edmonton Oilers. Noting that they would love to add a top-six forward to play with Leon Draisaitl before the NHL Trade Deadline, Johnston said they may be eyeing specific targets and dropped three significant names: Jake Guentzel, David Perron, and Jordan Eberle.

Johnston speculates on the Oilers’ quest for an impactful forward to bolster their top six, especially someone who could complement Draisaitl this season is high on their priority list. While it’s premature to definitively link specific players, Johnston hints at potential interest in a Jordan Eberle reunion, considering his pending unrestricted free agency with the Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers’ urgency stems from the window the Oilers have to win with their current contracts, and their recent winning streak. Draisaitl is entering the final year of his contract next season and with Connor McDavid under contract for two additional years, Edmonton aims to capitalize on the team’s recent success, boasting a remarkable record since a coaching change.

Which Top-Six Forward Makes the Most Sense for the Oilers?

Among the names discussed, Jake Guentzel emerges as a potential target. The Pittsburgh Penguins, currently on the playoff bubble with 46 points, may consider trade options. Guentzel, in the last year of a $6-million cap hit contract, has showcased impressive performance with 46 points, including 19 goals, in 41 games this season. The Penguins may try to lock him up to an extension, but they may also try to trade him if they become sellers.

Johnston emphasizes the need for the Oilers to strategically navigate the trade market, considering assets, cap space, and player compatibility. As the trade deadline approaches, likely in the mid-stages of February and into March, Edmonton aims to secure a player who seamlessly integrates into their lineup, maximizing the team’s potential for success.

Now that the team has signed Corey Perry and brought back Dylan Holloway, they’ve got an asset in a first-round pick to dangle, should they be able to make the money work.

Is This the Season the Oilers Push All In?

While speculation abounds, the Oilers find themselves in a pivotal moment, understanding the importance of how far this team can go. They are on an incredible roll and if they can properly identify the piece or pieces they need, the right set of moves could make them Stanley Cup favorites.

