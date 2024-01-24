The Edmonton Oilers are in a fascinating, yet somewhat unenviable position. They’ve got an asset they know is of interest to other teams, it’s a player they don’t want to move, but the organization is also aware that he may be one of the few pieces that can fetch a solid return ahead of the NHL trade deadline. That asset is Philip Broberg and there is a lot of chatter surrounding the young defenseman.

Philip Broberg played over 23 minutes last night and that’s with being rested for much of the third period. He had three helpers and was +3. Now has 10 points in 16 since being assigned and is a team best +12. — Ryan Holt (@CondorsHolty) January 21, 2024

Darren Dreger notes during the most recent TSN Insider Trading that teams are calling the Oilers about Broberg and the defenseman is waiting for a new opportunity. Dreger seemed to the suggest the Oilers were listening to trade offers.

Currently playing well in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, Broberg has a goal and 13 assists in 21 games played since being sent down. More than that, he’s getting huge minutes in multiple situations. Condors broadcaster Ryan Holt reports, “Philip Broberg played over 23 minutes last night and that’s with being rested for much of the third period. He had three helpers and was +3. Now has 10 points in 16 since being assigned and is a team best +12.”

It’s no surprise then that teams are taking notice.

Do the Oilers Trade or Keep Philip Broberg?

Chris Johnston of The Athletic writes, “Broberg has produced offensively while logging big minutes for the Condors, but has no immediate path back to the NHL inside an Oilers organization that is currently all-in for a shot at the Stanley Cup.” It’s the lack of a path back to the NHL that seems to have Broberg the most frustrated.

The question the Oilers will need to ask if is Broberg is the player you move for a clear upgrade or if you save him for next season? And, if you can get a clear upgrade by using him as a trade piece, who is the team looking at?

At this point, Broberg would probably welcome a trade but the Oilers need to be cautious about where and when they deal him. They can only trade him once if they choose to go that route. With his potentially high ceiling, they need to get it right.

