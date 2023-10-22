Oilers’ Evander Kane Calls Out Coach for Lowered Ice Time

Evander Kane expressed his frustrations with being relegated to the third line in Saturday’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets. Kane, who had notably played only 14:04 on Saturday, his lowest ice time since joining the Oilers, didn’t mince his words during an interview after the Oilers’ overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

During the game on Saturday night, just before the Oilers faced defeat, Kane engaged in a spirited fight with Brenden Dillon. It was a spirited tilt. When questioned about the altercation during intermission, Kane made a candid statement, revealing his dissatisfaction with his playing time. He stated, “I didn’t play much in the first period, so I might as well get into a fight and take seven or eight minutes in the box.”

this clip is from the first intermission, but evander kane — who played 14:04 saturday, his lowest since joining the oilers — doesn’t appear to be a fan of getting dropped to the third line. pic.twitter.com/azQiPufArC — zach (@zjlaing) October 22, 2023

This comment shed light on Kane’s apparent discontent with being placed on the third line, a role he evidently wasn’t pleased with. The situation is a twist in the Oilers’ early-season story, adding an intriguing layer to watch as the season progresses, especially given the team’s ongoing struggles.

However, it’s worth noting that Kane’s demotion to the third line wasn’t without reason. His lackluster performance in the first four games, marked by a notable absence of goals and an overall subdued playing style, justified his placement. In a previous game against the Philadelphia Flyers, he was involved in a concerning incident where he collided with Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid, though McDavid fortunately avoided serious injury. While it wasn’t entirely Kane’s fault, it was a moment that raised eyebrows and seemed indicative of his less-than-ideal form.

The decision to demote Kane was seemingly meant to convey a message, possibly a wake-up call for the talented forward. He found himself on a line with Connor Brown and Ryan McLeod, providing him with opportunities to make an impact. McLeod had shown promise with his strong play, while Brown’s underlying statistics were decent, despite his inability to find the back of the net. The match-ups against weaker opponents should have theoretically played to Kane’s advantage, a tactic the Oilers’ coaching staff had utilized in the past to manage his matchups against elite-level players. Despite this, Kane’s discontent with the coaching decision was evident.

How Will This Go Over In the Oilers Locker Room?

Kane’s reaction to his demotion raises questions about team dynamics and player-coach relationships. His on-ice response, marked by his willingness to fight for his place, showcased his determination. However, his public commentary about his ice time, especially on a platform as prominent as Hockey Night in Canada, might not sit well within the Oilers’ locker room. As the team grapples with frustrations amid a challenging start to the season, maintaining harmony within the ranks becomes paramount.

Evander Kane Interview

It remains to be seen how this incident will impact the Oilers’ dynamics and whether it will serve as a catalyst for improvement or create discord within the team. The Oilers, including Kane, need to find a way to channel their frustrations constructively, focusing on collective performance to overcome their early-season struggles. The upcoming games will undoubtedly provide insights into how the team navigates this situation and whether they can emerge stronger as a unit.

And, this wasn’t even the biggest issue on the night. Connor McDavid was hurt in the game, missing his last four shifts of the third period and then overtime. There is no report on McDavid’s condition yet, but losing him for any amount of time would be incredibly unfortunate news.

