The Edmonton Oilers are reporting that Connor McDavid expected to miss some time with an upper-body injury. They wrote in a post on their social media account: “Connor McDavid suffered an upper body injury during last night’s game vs. the Jets & is expected to be out of the #Oilers lineup for one to two weeks.”
The Heritage Classic is on Sunday vs. the Calgary Flames.
While this is not great for the Oilers, this is fantastic news if McDavid was going to be injured. Anything serious and long-term could have been detrimental to the team and really hurt their playoff hopes. Instead, Edmonton will have to look at internal options. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, writes, “With McDavid’s non-LTIR injury, the Oilers are carrying the bare minimum 18 skaters and two goaltenders. They have no cap space to call up anyone from the minors.”
The injury occurred late in Saturday’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets. McDavid seemed to be grappling with a physical problem and he missed his last four shifts and the overtime period. McDavid was noticeably talking the the team’s athletic trainer and didn’t return to the game, even though he tried to stake off whatever was ailing him during breaks in the action.
Despite their determined attempts, the Oilers couldn’t withstand the Jets, who capitalized on the situation. Mark Scheifele’s crucial tip-in, set up by an exceptional pass from Josh Morrisey, clinched a 3-2 overtime triumph for the Jets.
