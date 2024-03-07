Oilers Adding Coyotes’ Depth Defenseman Troy Stecher [Report]

According to Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Troy Stecher to Edmonton.” A $1.1 million cap hit, Stetcher averages between 16 and 18 minutes per game for the Coyotes and has one goal and five assists in 47 games this season. He might be viewed as the No. 7 defensemen GM Ken Holland told media he was looking at adding before Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline. Friedman notes, “Stecher and a 7th to Edmonton from Arizona for a 4th.” The fourth-rounder is in the 2027 draft.
Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now writes, “Makes sense. The Edmonton Oilers have left shot D depth with Philip Broberg and Ben Gleason. Stecher gives them an experienced right-shot D. Likely for a mid-round pick.” There is no salary retained in the trade and the Oilers will take on his full $1.1 million cap hit.
Oilers fans will be disappointed if this is the last move by the team ahead of Friday’s deadline. As effective as Stecher could be in a depth role, he doesn’t necessarily move the needle enough to compete with what some of the other Pacific teams are doing to get better.
This deal comes less than 24 hours after the Oilers also added Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.
More to come…
