Which Oiler Has the Best Contract in These 2024 NHL Playoffs?

Amidst talk last week about the poor play of Darnell Nurse (talk which has quickly quieted down after his last two games), it should be pointed out that the Edmonton Oilers have a 2024 playoff roster full of fantastic contracts. Sure, Nurse is overpaid at $9.25 million per season and the Jack Campbell contract (he’s not playing but making $5 million per season) is bad. That doesn’t mean the Oilers don’t have some incredible bargains playing out of their minds as they are one win away from going to the Stanley Cup Final.
Taking a look at some of the best deals on the Oilers roster, who has the best contract on the team right now?
Connor McDavid – $12.5 million
Connor McDavid is among the highest-paid players in the NHL but he proves his worth over and over again. Leading the NHL playoffs in scoring, he’s got 29 points in 17 games played and he’s done that while being kept of the score sheet more times than anyone could have envisioned going into these playoffs. McDavid is all-worldly and regardless of what he makes, his contract will be considered a great deal.
McDavid has two more seasons on his contract after this year. The hope is the Oilers can win the Stanley Cup before he becomes a $16 or $17 million player.
Leon Draisaitl – $8.5 million
In 2017, Leon Draisaitl signed a long-term deal at $8.5 million and it was argued by many to be an overpay. Those people were so wrong, they’re probably still hiding under a rock now that Draisailt’s contract has proven to be among the best bargains in the NHL.
He is second in playoff scoring with 27 points and is considered one of the best big-game players in the league. He’s battled through several playoff series at less than 100% and still, he’s nearly unstoppable in many areas of the game. He’s got next season on his current contract before becoming a UFA. There is a lot of talk that teams will line up to take a shot at signing him and for big money.
Evan Bouchard – $3.9 million
Easily the best bang for the buck on the Oilers roster right now, Bouchard has 25 points in these playoffs and is approaching elite territory when it comes to stats for defensemen in the NHL and in Oilers franchise history. He runs the Oilers power play but has become so much more than that.
This was a player who was pegged as a defensive liability and some wondered if he could effectively take over for Tyson Barrie. What Bouchard has done this season is nothing short of remarkable. He’s still a dynamic offensive player who shows the patience of a 10-year veteran, but he’s improved remarkably in his own zone.
Zach Hyman – $5.5 million
The best free agent signing in Edmonton Oilers history, Hyman left the Maple Leafs because he thought the chemistry in Edmonton would be a better fit. That gamble has paid off tremendously. He leads the playoffs in goals with 13. He’s the Ryan Smyth of this generation, but he’s got incredible wheels and can drive play on any line. His engine never stops and he’s got four more seasons at the $5.5 million cap hit.
Hyman scored 54 goals in the regular season. Not bad for a guy Toronto fans said would never get more live up to the contract the Oilers gave him.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – $5.125 million
Perhaps the most underrated player in the NHL, Nugent-Hopkins just reached 20 points in these playoffs. He scored Edmonton’s first two goals in Game 5 and that’s finally woken some people up as to how good he is.
This is a player who scored 104 points last season. Yes, his regular season numbers dropped this year (which was expected), but he’s still a huge bargain, the leader of the Oilers as their most tenured player, and he touches every single aspect of the game for this team.
Who Has the Best Contract for the Oilers During These Playoffs?
If you could have one vote? Who would you choose as the player with the best contract on the team? Is it the silent assassin Nugent-Hopkins? Is it the best player in the league living up to his deal? What about the forward who leads the NHL in goals or the center/winger who makes a difference on the power play, can run the second line, and makes up one-half of a dynamic duo with McDavid? Finally, what about the young defenseman who is showing signs of being elite offensively and quickly rounding out his 200-ft game?
