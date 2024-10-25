Rangers Assign Matt Rempe to AHL for Developmental Boost

The New York Rangers have assigned forward Matt Rempe to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, in a move designed to give the 22-year-old more playing time. As reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the consensus is that this assignment will benefit Rempe’s development, allowing him to build his game in a setting where he can log more minutes on the ice.

UPDATE: Matt Rempe has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 25, 2024

Rempe has struggled to make a significant impact in the early part of the Rangers’ 2024-25 season. He was a healthy scratch in three of the team’s first five games and, despite being reinserted into the lineup for a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he has yet to register a point this season. Head coach Peter Laviolette has not provided Rempe with much ice time, limiting opportunities to show he can be more than just an enforcer.

On social media, fans had mixed reactions to the news of Rempe’s demotion. Some were harsh, with comments like “Good riddance” and “Send him to Bloomington” flooding the replies. Others were a bit less personal in their response, with one user saying, “It’s better off he needs playing time, and we need more scoring depth on that fourth line.” Another remarked, “Absolutely the right move. He’s fun and a good kid but not NHL caliber.”

While some may see this as a setback, the move to Hartford gives Rempe the chance to further develop his skills. If he can build confidence and improve his game in the AHL, a return to the Rangers could be in his future.

Matt Rempe Rangers demoted to AHL

Rempe is certainly a unique player. He’s big, he’s tough, he’s fast and if he could find way to contribute and not be a liability, he’s a unicorn in today’s NHL. For now, any chance he has to prove he’s that kind of asset will have to wait.

