Will Utah Find Quick Trade Fix After Durzi and Marino Losses?

The Utah Hockey Club is facing a significant challenge after losing two of their top defensemen, Sean Durzi and John Marino, to long-term injuries. Durzi is expected to miss four to six months, while Marino will be out for three to four months. Now thin on the right side of their defense, questions surround the team and what they’re going to do to replace the production of these two players.

Utah got off to a promising start to the season so there’s reason to believe the organization might want to find replacements as quickly as possible to keep the momentum going. However, reports suggest the team won’t be looking outside the team to find what they need.

As per reports from both Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman, Utah is focusing on internal solutions rather than rushing into any short-term trades that could hurt them in the long run. Friedman, in his 32 Thoughts column, noted that the team is determined not to make any rash moves that could lead to “10 years of pain.” With significant cap space, Utah could be tempted to make a trade, but they are treading carefully. There’s been speculation they might look at players like Timothy Liljegren, but nothing is imminent.

Sean Durzi Utah Hockey Club injury is long-term. Will the team make a trade?

Johnston notes that Utah has recalled defenseman Maveric Lamoureux from their AHL affiliate, Tucson, to help fill the void. Michael Kesselring, another promising player, is also expected to see increased responsibility.

As Friedman pointed out, “one person’s injury is another person’s opportunity.”

How Long Can Utah Hold Off on Making a Move?

The Utah Hockey Club have gone 1-3 since Durzi’s injury, so it is clear he’s a difference-maker for them. Craig Morgan of All Utah Hockey suggests that any further injuries to other players could lead to a situation where the team has no choice but to find alternative solutions.

The team aims to remain competitive, so how they deal with the untimely losses will be intriguing to watch. With no quick fixes in sight, it will be interesting to see if Utah can continue to “grin and bear it,” or if they eventually make a move to bolster their blue line.

