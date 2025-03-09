Edmonton Oilers
Growing Theory: Oilers Could Make a Run at Marner in Offseason
Could the Edmonton Oilers make a run at Mitch Marner this summer after their attempts to land Mikko Rantanen failed?
After failing to acquire Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline, there is a growing theory out there that the Edmonton Oilers could pivot toward targeting a different elite winger this offseason—Mitch Marner.
Reports surfacing after the deadline are that the Oilers tried to trade for Rantanen, and they were willing to offer him more money than he signed for with the Stars. Unfortunately, they lacked the trade assets to land him. Had the Oilers still had Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg, things might have been different, but as it was, the Carolina Hurricanes liked Logan Stankoven better.
This could mean Edmonton needs to try and find that top-six winger for Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl through free agency. And, with Marner potentially hitting the market in 2025, and his relationship with the Toronto Maple Leafs becoming more complicated, could the Oilers emerge as a serious suitor?
Marner Is Likely to Hit the Market
Marner reportedly refused a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes as the Maple Leafs tried to get him to either sign or let them know if he had no intentions to. Their opportunity to land Rantanen themselves gave the team a unique chance to put the ball in Marner’s court to see how badly he wanted to stick around and how willing he was to make a deal work. He chose to stay, but he appears ready to hold out for the big dollars the free agency market might bring.
Related: Maple Leafs Leaked Marner Fiasco to Force His Hand, Prepare Fans
If negotiations between the Leafs and Marner’s camp remain strained, he could become available to the highest bidder. There will be plenty of interested teams, but perhaps few that can offer what the Oilers can.
It’s clear the Oilers need and want another top-six, legitimate winger. They’ve been looking for one for several seasons. As such, if Marner hits the market, Edmonton could likely be one of the most aggressive bidders. The Oilers already have a strong connection to Marner, as he recently played alongside Connor McDavid at the 4 Nations Face-Off and has a well-documented history with former Leafs teammate Zach Hyman.
If one of the things Marner wanted was a chance to play with some of the best linemates, he’d get one of McDavid or Marner as his center. And, if the Oilers were willing to get to $13 million per season, it’s logical to assume they stand a pretty good chance to land him.
The Oilers took a major swing at the deadline, and the most intriguing part was that their dealings with Rantanen weren’t just as a rental. They wanted to lock him into a contract. That suggests they’re looking for someone to hang onto, and they’re willing to invest in that kind of player now. With the salary cap rising and Edmonton looking for another dynamic piece to complement McDavid and Draisaitl, Marner could be a perfect fit.
Next: Walman, Jones and Oilers New Attitude in 5-4 Win Over Stars
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 seconds ago
Growing Theory: Oilers Could Make a Run at Marner in Offseason
Could the Edmonton Oilers make a run at Mitch Marner this summer after their...
-
Featured/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Leaked Marner Fiasco to Force His Hand, Prepare Fans
The Toronto Maple Leafs likely leaked the Mitch Marner trade deadline drama in an...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Boeser Disrespected by GM: Canucks Contract Negotiation Tactic?
Patrik Allvin railroaded Brock Boeser in a post-deadline media conference in a move some...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Walman, Jones and Oilers New Attitude in 5-4 Win Over Stars
The Edmonton Oilers have increased their physicality, in large part because of the additions...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Rantanen chased by Oilers and Maple Leafs, Canucks and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 8: Oilers and Leafs chased Rantanen, Bruins lowballed Marchand,...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs went after Mikko Rantanen and reported considered Matthew Knies and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension
The Edmonton Oilers did make a play for Mikko Rantanen and two other forwards...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins’ Deadline Focused on Crosby, Summer Trades Coming
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several deadline moves, most of which should hint at a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Were “All In” on Rantanen, Had 2 Big Offers on Table
The Toronto Maple Leafs did make a huge push to land Mikko Rantanen at...