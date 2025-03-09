Growing Theory: Oilers Could Make a Run at Marner in Offseason

After failing to acquire Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline, there is a growing theory out there that the Edmonton Oilers could pivot toward targeting a different elite winger this offseason—Mitch Marner.

Reports surfacing after the deadline are that the Oilers tried to trade for Rantanen, and they were willing to offer him more money than he signed for with the Stars. Unfortunately, they lacked the trade assets to land him. Had the Oilers still had Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg, things might have been different, but as it was, the Carolina Hurricanes liked Logan Stankoven better.

This could mean Edmonton needs to try and find that top-six winger for Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl through free agency. And, with Marner potentially hitting the market in 2025, and his relationship with the Toronto Maple Leafs becoming more complicated, could the Oilers emerge as a serious suitor?

Marner Is Likely to Hit the Market

Marner reportedly refused a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes as the Maple Leafs tried to get him to either sign or let them know if he had no intentions to. Their opportunity to land Rantanen themselves gave the team a unique chance to put the ball in Marner’s court to see how badly he wanted to stick around and how willing he was to make a deal work. He chose to stay, but he appears ready to hold out for the big dollars the free agency market might bring.

If negotiations between the Leafs and Marner’s camp remain strained, he could become available to the highest bidder. There will be plenty of interested teams, but perhaps few that can offer what the Oilers can.

Oilers would look good with McDavid and Marner together

It’s clear the Oilers need and want another top-six, legitimate winger. They’ve been looking for one for several seasons. As such, if Marner hits the market, Edmonton could likely be one of the most aggressive bidders. The Oilers already have a strong connection to Marner, as he recently played alongside Connor McDavid at the 4 Nations Face-Off and has a well-documented history with former Leafs teammate Zach Hyman.

If one of the things Marner wanted was a chance to play with some of the best linemates, he’d get one of McDavid or Marner as his center. And, if the Oilers were willing to get to $13 million per season, it’s logical to assume they stand a pretty good chance to land him.

The Oilers took a major swing at the deadline, and the most intriguing part was that their dealings with Rantanen weren’t just as a rental. They wanted to lock him into a contract. That suggests they’re looking for someone to hang onto, and they’re willing to invest in that kind of player now. With the salary cap rising and Edmonton looking for another dynamic piece to complement McDavid and Draisaitl, Marner could be a perfect fit.

