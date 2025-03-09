NHL News
Boeser Disrespected by GM: Canucks Contract Negotiation Tactic?
Patrik Allvin railroaded Brock Boeser in a post-deadline media conference in a move some are thinking is a negotiation tactic by the Canucks.
Brock Boeser may have remained with the Vancouver Canucks past the trade deadline, but comments from general manager Patrik Allvin have raised eyebrows regarding the forward’s future with the team. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks were looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Boeser but received no offers to their liking. Allvin’s post-deadline remarks, however, painted an even bleaker picture of the market for the star winger.
“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me,” Allvin told reporters at Rogers Arena. He also stated that the Canucks’ decision to stand pat was largely due to a lack of market return on their players. These comments have sparked debate over whether Boeser was disrespected or if this was a strategic move by Vancouver’s management.
Patrik Allvin on the offers the Canucks received for pending UFA, Brock Boeser, at the #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/S5wWPRO78l— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2025
TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported that Boeser read Allvin’s comments and is still processing them. Boeser said he expects to talk to his general manager and is still open to signing an extension, but will the 27-year-old pending UFA still feel that way after it sinks in that Allvin essentially said to the media that no teams thought Boeser was worth anything valuable?
There is speculation that this could be part of Vancouver’s negotiation strategy as the two sides continue to discuss a potential contract extension. However, it seems like Allvin and the Canucks are playing in the mud here.
Why Publicly Downplay Boeser’s Trade Value?
By downplaying Boeser’s trade value — after months of having the opportunity to sign Boeser but prioritizing other players — the Canucks may be trying to lower the price on his next deal. If they make it known that other teams don’t think he’s worth much in trade, is the hope he and his agent come back to the Canucks and cave on their ask?
His 18 goals and 38 points this season are a trend in the wrong direction for the winger. Still, to expect anyone to buy that no team was willing to give up a first (or at least a conditional one) is a tough pill to swallow. This was a seller’s market and Boeser is a 25-30 goal guy almost every year.
How Allvin’s comments impact negotiations remains to be seen, but if the hope was that Boeser would come to realize he’s not as valuable as he thinks he is, the Canucks might have motivated Boeser to prove them wrong. At the very least, the organization should worry that he’s a goner this summer.
After everything the Canucks have put him through and as public as they’ve been about his value, why would he want to stay?
Next: NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Bruins
