Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade

In Calgary, while most eyes are on Johnny Gaudreau right now, there are some whispers in the background that teams are wondering what the status is of Matthew Tkachuk. An RFA who has the opportunity to sign a one-year deal and walk himself into unrestricted free agency, Tkachuk has the potential to put the Flames in a tricky spot.
As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: “Teams are delicately approaching the Flames on Matthew Tkachuk, whose camp led by Newport Sports, I think, is sitting back and waiting to see how the Johnny Gaudreau UFA situation plays out before formalizing a game plan for their RFA client.” He adds, “Makes sense. You would want to see how the dust clears, and how much of a contender the Flames remain before making any commitments.”
Related: Trade Talks Heating Up in Regards To Canucks’ J.T. Miller
Where Tkchuk gets involved is that clubs are starting to approach the Flames about him while the Gaudreau situation plays itself out. LeBrun says that “other clubs are calling to feel the Flames out on Tkachuk.” The NHL insider notes that the Flames have the intention of signing Tkachuk to a long-term extension, but it’s not entirely clear where the player’s head is at. Is he wanting to stay in Calgary over the next eight or nine seasons? Is he looking to move elsewhere? Or, does he not care as long as he makes the most he can on a pending extension? LeBrun writes, “But if he prefers to do a one-year deal and bring himself to UFA in a year, it puts Calgary in a brutal spot.”
The Flames could take a major swing in the wrong direction if both Gaudreau and Tkachuk wind up leaving in the next two seasons. That’s two-thirds of their top line and it would be nearly impossible for the Flames to replace them, even if there’s plenty of money freed up by their departures.
One would think that Tkachuk is less likely to want to stick around if Gaudreau leaves and there’s not an immediate player in his spot at the start of next season.
Next: Flyers Weren’t Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick for DeBrincat
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 16 hours ago
Simon Nemec Goes 2nd-Overall to New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils went with Simon Nemec with the second-overall selection in the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 17 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Take Juraj Slafkovsky 1st-Overall In 2022 NHL Draft
Forward Juraj Salfkovsky does go No. 2 overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 17 hours ago
Minnesota Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to 2-Yr Extension
Any reported deal between the Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury is, at this point, in...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 20 hours ago
Alex DeBrincat Traded to Ottawa Senators For 7th-Overall Pick Plus
The Blackhawks have moved Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for, what many are...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade
While the future of Johnny Gaudreau is uncertain, teams have started to approach the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Duncan Keith is Absolutely Considering Retirement,” Says Oilers Insider
There's debate about whether or not Duncan Keith might be returning for the Edmonton...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Flyers Weren’t Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick for DeBrincat
As per reports, the Philadelphia Flyers were engaged in trade talks about Alex DeBrincat,...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Laine Likely Won’t Be Traded Before the NHL Entry Draft
While the Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine are having trouble finding common ground...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 4 days ago
Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency
There are a number of teams that could be in on Nazem Kadri in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Has Officially Rescinded Trade Request
Jake DeBrusk has officially rescinded his trade request and it looks like he'll be...
Pingback: Trade Talks Heating Up in Regards To Canucks' J.T. Miller
Pingback: Quick NHL Rumors & Draft Hits: Letang, Malkin, Forsberg, Smith, Sandin