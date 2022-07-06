Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade

In Calgary, while most eyes are on Johnny Gaudreau right now, there are some whispers in the background that teams are wondering what the status is of Matthew Tkachuk. An RFA who has the opportunity to sign a one-year deal and walk himself into unrestricted free agency, Tkachuk has the potential to put the Flames in a tricky spot.

As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: “Teams are delicately approaching the Flames on Matthew Tkachuk, whose camp led by Newport Sports, I think, is sitting back and waiting to see how the Johnny Gaudreau UFA situation plays out before formalizing a game plan for their RFA client.” He adds, “Makes sense. You would want to see how the dust clears, and how much of a contender the Flames remain before making any commitments.”

Where Tkchuk gets involved is that clubs are starting to approach the Flames about him while the Gaudreau situation plays itself out. LeBrun says that “other clubs are calling to feel the Flames out on Tkachuk.” The NHL insider notes that the Flames have the intention of signing Tkachuk to a long-term extension, but it’s not entirely clear where the player’s head is at. Is he wanting to stay in Calgary over the next eight or nine seasons? Is he looking to move elsewhere? Or, does he not care as long as he makes the most he can on a pending extension? LeBrun writes, “But if he prefers to do a one-year deal and bring himself to UFA in a year, it puts Calgary in a brutal spot.”

The Flames could take a major swing in the wrong direction if both Gaudreau and Tkachuk wind up leaving in the next two seasons. That’s two-thirds of their top line and it would be nearly impossible for the Flames to replace them, even if there’s plenty of money freed up by their departures.

One would think that Tkachuk is less likely to want to stick around if Gaudreau leaves and there’s not an immediate player in his spot at the start of next season.

