Trade Talks Heating Up in Regards To Canucks’ J.T. Miller

As the draft gets set to kick off on Thursday, one of the biggest names potentially on the move in the next 24 hours is J.T. Miller out of Vancouver. The talk about a possible trade hasn’t quieted down in the last couple of months and the chatter is only intensifying as teams try to plan for next season and potentially move a draft pick to earn the right to negotiate with Miller in advance of NHL free agency on July 13th.

A few insiders have updated the Miller situation as best they know it. Most believe the talks are ramping up and many think he could be traded out of Vancouver this week. The New York Rangers and Washington Capitals are among the most popular names being connected to the forward.

From Frank Seravalli: “There has been no shortage of outside interest in Miller, which the Canucks have been fielding since even before GM Patrik Allvin was hired.” Not surprisingly so as Miller had a career year and has now scored 217 points in 202 games as a member of the Canucks. Seravalli adds, “The sense is the Ohio native would prefer to play in the United States. One of his previous clubs, the New York Rangers, has been bandied about as a possibility. The New Jersey Devils are believed to have interest, in addition to the Washington Capitals as a potential replacement for Nicklas Backstrom. Expect the return to be north of what Kevin Fiala brought back for Minnesota.”

From Darren Dreger of TSN: “The ask is high…Vancouver wants good, young NHL players…the appetite is strong mostly from Eastern Conference teams…I’d be surprised if J.T. Miller wasn’t traded this week.”

From Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: “Teams continue to call Vancouver on J.T. Miller, for example. The Rangers are once again among those suitors, according to sources. No surprise there, especially if the Rangers aren’t able to re-sign Andrew Copp.” He adds, “But there’s lots of interest in Miller. The Canucks could wait until next year’s trade deadline to move him but I suspect it could get done this week if a team steps up with the package the Canucks are asking for.”

From Elliotte Friedman: “I think we’re all curious to see if anything happens with Miller while we’re all in Montreal. In a perfect world, everybody knows the Canucks, who traded for Miller would like to keep him. I think we all know this is not a perfect world. I think they’re really worried about the term.”

