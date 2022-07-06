Trade Talks Heating Up in Regards To Canucks’ J.T. Miller

As the draft gets set to kick off on Thursday, one of the biggest names potentially on the move in the next 24 hours is J.T. Miller out of Vancouver. The talk about a possible trade hasn’t quieted down in the last couple of months and the chatter is only intensifying as teams try to plan for next season and potentially move a draft pick to earn the right to negotiate with Miller in advance of NHL free agency on July 13th.
A few insiders have updated the Miller situation as best they know it. Most believe the talks are ramping up and many think he could be traded out of Vancouver this week. The New York Rangers and Washington Capitals are among the most popular names being connected to the forward.
Related: Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade
From Frank Seravalli: “There has been no shortage of outside interest in Miller, which the Canucks have been fielding since even before GM Patrik Allvin was hired.” Not surprisingly so as Miller had a career year and has now scored 217 points in 202 games as a member of the Canucks. Seravalli adds, “The sense is the Ohio native would prefer to play in the United States. One of his previous clubs, the New York Rangers, has been bandied about as a possibility. The New Jersey Devils are believed to have interest, in addition to the Washington Capitals as a potential replacement for Nicklas Backstrom. Expect the return to be north of what Kevin Fiala brought back for Minnesota.”
From Darren Dreger of TSN: “The ask is high…Vancouver wants good, young NHL players…the appetite is strong mostly from Eastern Conference teams…I’d be surprised if J.T. Miller wasn’t traded this week.”
From Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: “Teams continue to call Vancouver on J.T. Miller, for example. The Rangers are once again among those suitors, according to sources. No surprise there, especially if the Rangers aren’t able to re-sign Andrew Copp.” He adds, “But there’s lots of interest in Miller. The Canucks could wait until next year’s trade deadline to move him but I suspect it could get done this week if a team steps up with the package the Canucks are asking for.”
From Elliotte Friedman: “I think we’re all curious to see if anything happens with Miller while we’re all in Montreal. In a perfect world, everybody knows the Canucks, who traded for Miller would like to keep him. I think we all know this is not a perfect world. I think they’re really worried about the term.”
Next: Kirill Kaprizov Wanted in Russia for Allegedly Buying a Military ID
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 18 hours ago
Simon Nemec Goes 2nd-Overall to New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils went with Simon Nemec with the second-overall selection in the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 18 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Take Juraj Slafkovsky 1st-Overall In 2022 NHL Draft
Forward Juraj Salfkovsky does go No. 2 overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 18 hours ago
Minnesota Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to 2-Yr Extension
Any reported deal between the Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury is, at this point, in...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 21 hours ago
Alex DeBrincat Traded to Ottawa Senators For 7th-Overall Pick Plus
The Blackhawks have moved Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for, what many are...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade
While the future of Johnny Gaudreau is uncertain, teams have started to approach the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Duncan Keith is Absolutely Considering Retirement,” Says Oilers Insider
There's debate about whether or not Duncan Keith might be returning for the Edmonton...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Flyers Weren’t Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick for DeBrincat
As per reports, the Philadelphia Flyers were engaged in trade talks about Alex DeBrincat,...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Laine Likely Won’t Be Traded Before the NHL Entry Draft
While the Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine are having trouble finding common ground...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 4 days ago
Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency
There are a number of teams that could be in on Nazem Kadri in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Has Officially Rescinded Trade Request
Jake DeBrusk has officially rescinded his trade request and it looks like he'll be...
Pingback: Teams "Delicately Approaching" Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade
wade
July 6, 2022 at 2:13 pm
First round pick Good young right hand defenseman and a good young center.Problem solved
Pingback: Quick NHL Rumors & Draft Hits: Letang, Malkin, Forsberg, Smith, Sandin
Pingback: Tarasenko Trade Talk Resurfaces: He Has Not Rescinded Trade Request
Pingback: He Has Not Rescinded Trade Request – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Not Close to Re-Signing Evander Kane – Hockey 1 on 1