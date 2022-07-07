Oilers’ GM Ken Holland Admits: Not Close to Re-Signing Evander Kane

There are lots of talks, but so far no action. In fact, that’s exactly how the Edmonton Oilers’ general manager Ken Holland put it yesterday when he was referring specifically to UFA forward Evander Kane.

He noted, that there have been “lots of talks” with pending UFA Evander Kane. And, he implied – not so much action!

Report: Evander Kane open to long-term extension with Edmonton Oilers https://t.co/5wbYIuSwPB — x-Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) July 4, 2022

When asked if he’d like some clarity on the Evander Kane situation, Holland was honest noting that “I would, but unfortunately, it’s not a perfect world. It is what it is.” Still, Holland is engaging in talking – lots of talks.

Related: Quick NHL Rumors & Draft Hits: Letang, Malkin, Forsberg, Smith, Sandin

Holland Has Been Speaking with Dan Milstein (Kane’s Agent) Daily

Holland noted that “I was with (Kane’s agent) Dan Milstein yesterday and the day before. I’ve had lots of talks with him.”

Evander Kane Game 7 Oilers

Then Holland admitted what the problem was for the Oilers as an organization: “We’re tight on the cap. Many teams are tight on the cap. I think sometimes we’re all going to have to get to a place, maybe the 13th of July to see what’s going on.”

That’s a long time if you’re building a roster.

Related: Can the Maple Leafs Find a Jack Campbell Clone?

Obviously, Things Are Not Going Well

Reading between the lines, it’s easy to see why NHL general managers become a bit frustrated. Holland is trying to build a roster for next season and there are lots of moving parts. On top of that, he isn’t in control of this situation – Evander Kane is. And, that’s the problem that Holland kept hinting at during the interview.

He is simply not sure what Kane will decide to do. And because he doesn’t know what Kane will do, he’s a bit stuck himself. As Holland pointed out about what’s happening, he admitted:

“I don’t know, I plan to talk again. We’re a week away and at this stage of the game, anything’s a possibility. I’m not up here saying we’re close to a deal, but you can wake up tomorrow and things change.”

Evander Kane Edmonton Oilers

Reading between the lines, Holland is saying that the Oilers and Kane are NOT close to a deal. In my history, when someone says, “you can wake up tomorrow and things change” – it means “Things could improve, but really I don’t expect them to.”

Then Holland answered the question that wasn’t asked when he reported to the media: “Is there a possibility he’s on the market on July 13? Absolutely.”

The Bottom Line for Oilers Fans?

From what Oilers’ general manager Ken Holland seems to be saying, he doesn’t think the team has enough funds to sign Kane for the coming season. He’s not in control of the situation and he believes Kane will seek his best option on the open market.

Oilers’ fans, it would probably be wise to anticipate that – if you are an Evander Kane fan – expect to see him in another team’s uniform next season.

Next: Trade Talks Heating Up in Regards To Canucks’ J.T. Miller