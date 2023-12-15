Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise

A former star and now depth forward could be close to an NHL return. Chris Johnston of The Athletic and TSN reports that Zach Parise, a seasoned winger and current unrestricted free agent, is intensifying his training regimen with the aim of returning to the ice this season. And, the New York Islanders aren’t the only team potentially interested in his services.
Despite being 39 years old, Parise originally decided against returning for the current season. Instead, he opted to spend time with his family in Minnesota. However, a renewed sense of urgency to keep playing has motivated him to contemplate a comeback. While there’s no set timeline for his return, multiple teams, including the Islanders, are closely monitoring his progress. In fact, it is being speculated that a few contending teams have already reached out and expressed interest in adding him to their rosters. Johnston notes that Parise’s top motivation is driven by a genuine desire to contend for the Stanley Cup this season.
For Parise to participate in the postseason, he must secure a contract before the March 8 trade deadline, rendering him eligible for playoff action. There’s still plenty of time to make that happen.
Parise Could Be A Cost-Effective Depth Add for a Cup Contender
In his prime, Parise consistently netted 30 goals, achieving this in six of his first ten NHL seasons. He was a massive part of the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild organizations. As time passed in Minny, his production dropped and the team took the questionable path of buying his contract out. He joined the New York Islanders and had two fairly productive seasons, last year scoring 21 goals.
He is an enticing addition to the bottom-six for several teams. Structuring a contract with bonuses and a minimum salary would make him affordable for most clubs. Even if capped out, bonuses could be deferred to count against the 2024-25 cap sheet. The only issue might be roster spots and making room for another contract.
Given Parise’s willingness to accept a minimum-salary deal with incentives last season, a similar arrangement seems plausible. A one-year contract is likely, considering his age, with a two-year agreement appearing highly unlikely.
Next: Patrik Laine Out Six Weeks Amidst Talk of Odd Trade to Capitals
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
New York Islanders/ 44 mins ago
Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise
Zach Parise, 39, aims for an NHL return, drawing interest from teams eyeing Stanley...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury
Toronto forward Ryan Reaves faces a significant setback after a game collision and subsequent...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa
Stuart Skinner takes blame for Oilers' loss but isn't the problem; questions arise over...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 23 hours ago
Split with O’Hearn Comes as Wild Investigate Front Office Issues
It is being reported that the split between the Minnesota Wild and assistant GM...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Panel Says Elias Lindholm Playing Like He Wants a Trade
Reports are Elias Lindholm is more intent on approving a trade out of Calgary...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canada Names Final Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship
Hockey Canada's management group has unveiled the 22-player roster. The roster comprises 12 forwards,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins’ First-Rounder Jakub Zbořil Wants Out, Put On Waivers
Wanting a new home and possible trade, the Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Jakub...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Open to Substantial Offer to Land Top Trade Target
It sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs are hesitant, but open to making a...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
McDavid vs. Bedard Marks NHL’s Next Great Generational Showdown
In a highly anticipated clash, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard face off for the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans
Chris Tanev left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in pain. An injury could drastically...
Pingback: Sabres Not Sending Zach Benson to Canada World Juniors