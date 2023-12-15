Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise

A former star and now depth forward could be close to an NHL return. Chris Johnston of The Athletic and TSN reports that Zach Parise, a seasoned winger and current unrestricted free agent, is intensifying his training regimen with the aim of returning to the ice this season. And, the New York Islanders aren’t the only team potentially interested in his services.

Despite being 39 years old, Parise originally decided against returning for the current season. Instead, he opted to spend time with his family in Minnesota. However, a renewed sense of urgency to keep playing has motivated him to contemplate a comeback. While there’s no set timeline for his return, multiple teams, including the Islanders, are closely monitoring his progress. In fact, it is being speculated that a few contending teams have already reached out and expressed interest in adding him to their rosters. Johnston notes that Parise’s top motivation is driven by a genuine desire to contend for the Stanley Cup this season.

Zach Parise NHL return imminent

For Parise to participate in the postseason, he must secure a contract before the March 8 trade deadline, rendering him eligible for playoff action. There’s still plenty of time to make that happen.

Parise Could Be A Cost-Effective Depth Add for a Cup Contender

In his prime, Parise consistently netted 30 goals, achieving this in six of his first ten NHL seasons. He was a massive part of the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild organizations. As time passed in Minny, his production dropped and the team took the questionable path of buying his contract out. He joined the New York Islanders and had two fairly productive seasons, last year scoring 21 goals.

He is an enticing addition to the bottom-six for several teams. Structuring a contract with bonuses and a minimum salary would make him affordable for most clubs. Even if capped out, bonuses could be deferred to count against the 2024-25 cap sheet. The only issue might be roster spots and making room for another contract.

Given Parise’s willingness to accept a minimum-salary deal with incentives last season, a similar arrangement seems plausible. A one-year contract is likely, considering his age, with a two-year agreement appearing highly unlikely.

Next: Patrik Laine Out Six Weeks Amidst Talk of Odd Trade to Capitals