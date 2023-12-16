Coffey’s One Rule and Blunt Message to Oilers Defense Working

Since the coaching change on November 12, with Paul Coffey and Kris Knoblauch taking the reins, the Edmonton Oilers have dramatically improved. The team has won 8 of their last nine games and displayed a significant improvement, boasting a 10-4 record since his arrival. Coffey’s influence on the defensive aspect of the team has been particularly noteworthy.
The Oilers have reduced their goals against from 3.92 to 2.93 per game post-coaching change. During an eight-game winning streak, they allowed just 13 goals, highlighting better coverage in the defensive zone and improved defending against rushes—a specific focus under Knoblauch.
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic points out, Coffey’s message to the Oilers’ blue line was simple. He only had one rule. It was the kind of rule that if you didn’t follow it, you’d be gone. So far, no one is out, other than Philip Broberg, who was sent to the AHL to get more playing time. That was less about Broberg and more about how the other six defenseman have embraced Coffey’s philosophy.
Nugent-Bowman quotes the new assistant coach when he wrote:
“I told our D from Day 1, the only thing I expect is plays. If you can’t make them, we’ll get somebody else. It’s plain and simple. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make them better. If you can’t make the plays, just put your hand up and tell me. We’ll get somebody else who can. That’s nice, right?”
So Far, So Good in Edmonton Under Knoblauch and Coffey’s System
The reality is, the Oilers new coaches haven’t changed all that much. They’re simply unlocking the potential of the team they already have and putting players in defined roles. Coffey’s specific impact on individual players is evident, with Darnell Nurse delivering his best performances since the coaching transition, and Evan Bouchard transforming into a standout defenseman.
The key, according to Coffey, lies in instilling confidence in the players. He emphasizes active engagement in play for defensemen, urging them to close gaps swiftly in the defensive zone and contribute offensively by joining rushes and making precise passes. While Coffey values puck movement and encouragement, he avoids overcoaching, preferring to show respect for the players’ talent.
The Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers Saturday night. The goal will be to ensure that their recent loss to the Tampa Bay Lighting doesn’t turn to two in a row.
