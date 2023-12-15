Patrik Laine Out Six Weeks Amidst Talk of Odd Trade to Capitals

Patrik Laine is out six weeks, according to a report. The forward suffered a clavicle fracture suffered in Thursday’s game at Toronto. Talk about adding injury to insult. Not only is this not helpful to get Laine out of a slump, but it’s terrible news for the Blue Jackets.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Patrik Laine is expected to be sidelined six weeks with a clavicle fracture suffered in last night's game at Toronto.https://t.co/QVuW29jXkm — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 15, 2023

It’s also odd timing considering a trade proposal that one scribe recently brought up as a way to motivate the struggling winger and fix a potential problem for another NHL franchise in a couple of seasons.

According to Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic, something has to give in Patrik Laine’s career to get him back on track. A player once brimming with confidence, the forward is a shell of his former self and if he doesn’t get out of Columbus, things could go from bad to worse. As such, the scribe suggests a blockbuster deal that might reinvigorate Laine’s career.

As Duhatschek explains in a recent article, the Blue Jackets experienced a revival a few weeks ago, breaking a nine-game losing streak with a convincing 7-3 victory over Chicago. In that game, Zach Werenski, showed shades of his former self and contributed four points. Boone Jenner led with the leadership expected from a captain. Even the struggling Patrik Laine scored a goal, potentially signaling a positive turn in his confidence. But, it didn’t last.

Recent performances have seen the Blue Jackets slump again. With that slump, Laine’s playing style remains a question mark. His absence in a 7-3 loss to the New York Islanders, due to illness, added to a year filled with setbacks. Hockey analysts have been dissecting Laine’s performance in an attempt to put a finger on what’s wrong. Where did the exuberant player reminiscent of his early days with the Winnipeg Jets go? Duhatschek asked why has the almost-Ovechkin-like confidence he once exuded in scoring goals vanished?

Patrik Laine Needs a Massive Change… But Washington?

Duhatschek asks, “Could landing in Washington, as potentially Ovechkin’s successor, be the change of venue that he needs? Hard to say. Maybe it would.”

It’s an interesting question that sort of comes out of nowhere. First, why would the Capitals be interested? They’ve got some room as a team on LTIR, but Laine holds a massive contract at $8.7 million for two more seasons. Second, if they are interested, why as Ovechkin’s successor?

While both men are goal scorers (well, they are supposed to be), wouldn’t putting them on the same team to play at the same time be something that could benefit them both? Would they not motivate each other? Ovechkin has two more years on his deal at $9.5 million per season. He’s not going anywhere and the Caps want to get the most out of those two seasons he’s got remaining. He’s chasing Gretzky’s goal-scoring record, but struggling this season with only five goals. He too could use a jolt.

Patrik Laine Blue Jackets rumors

The prospect of a change in scenery for Laine makes sense, but he needs someone to play with that will get him on the right track again. Ovechkin needs someone to wake him up. Even if Duhatschek is suggesting Laine joins now and then stays when Ovechkin leaves, it’s not clear that these two can really help each other out. Since neither is a set-up man, it’s like mixing oil and water. So too, it doesn’t seem logical that Washington would view Laine as someone to take over the goal-scoring role for The Great 8 in a couple of years time. In a couple of years, Laine may really be struggling and his confidence completely gone.

What the Capitals need right now is a partner for Ovechkin. What Laine needs is a motivational set-up man to get him going.

