Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline

In a recent piece for the Montreal Gazette, Stu Cowan highlighted the valuable contributions of veteran defenseman David Savard to the Montreal Canadiens’ rebuilding blue line. Cowan emphasized Savard’s experience, leadership, penalty-killing prowess, and shot-blocking skills, making him an asset for the team. However, Cowan also suggests that these very qualities make Savard a potential trade target.
Speculation is that the Canadiens might be open to moving Savard ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. And, as a player with a reasonable $3.5 million cap hit and one more season remaining after this one, he might be on other team’s radars.
With many young defensemen in the Canadiens’ organization, including Jayden Struble, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Logan Mailloux, and David Reinbacher, GM Kent Hughes faces the challenge of creating roster spots. Savard, with a year left on his contract and a salary-cap hit that could free up space to make other moves, becomes a trade asset leading up to the March 8 NHL trade deadline.
What Would The Canadiens Be Looking to Get Back in a Savard Trade?
Upon joining Tampa Bay, the Lightning traded a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard. Additionally, they sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s $4.25 million salary-cap hit, and the Red Wings assisted by picking up a quarter of it to alleviate the Lightning’s cap constraints. It’s not clear what the Canadiens could get if they traded him his season, especially if they retained salary.
He still holds value and that wasn’t a huge return at the time of the deal. The current market has also potentially changed Savard’s worth. There aren’t a lot of choices out there for contending teams, but there’s a big need for defensemen with playoff experience.
Savard’s combination of skills could make him an appealing addition for a playoff-bound team. And standing at 6-foot-1 and 238 pounds, Savard’s size and willingness to play physical is what teams will be looking for.
As trade talks intensify, Savard’s potential departure may signify a strategic move by the Canadiens to leverage their defensive depth for future gains, aiming to secure valuable assets as they continue their rebuilding efforts.
