Sabres Unlikely to Send Top Rookie Prospect to Canada World Juniors

As per NHL insider Darrer Dreger, it doesn’t look like Zach Benson will be headed to the World Juniors and joining Team Canada. While speaking about the prospect of the talented Buffalo Sabres’ rookie joining the team, Dreger said, “Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres is not going, he’s too important to the Sabres team, he’s on the power play, he’s on the penalty kill, he plays with Thompson and Tuch, so that’s not happening.”

In a second report by Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, he agrees. He notes the likelihood of the 18-year-old Benson playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship appears slim. The Buffalo Sabres, facing injuries, may retain the 2023 13th overall pick to fill the gap left by the injured Jeff Skinner. While no firm decision has been made, the Sabres’ need for offensive firepower on the top line points towards keeping Benson.

When coach Don Granato was asked about Benson not going, he responded, “It’s pretty easy. He helps us. He’s a positive contributor on this team.” He added that Benson has been a consistent option for them since day one of camp and that’s remarkable considering his inexperience in the league. You don’t just take that off your roster, especially when you’re fighting for the playoffs and any extra game action risks possible injury.

Hockey Canada Looking to Finalize Roster

Team Canada aims to finalize their roster soon, keeping a vacant spot in anticipation of NHL player eligibility. With Skinner sidelined, the Sabres face a void in the top-line left-wing position, and Benson emerges as a potential solution. It makes his odds of being loaned low. In 20 games this season, he’s contributed three goals and five assists. Although his offensive stats may not stand out, Benson’s strong analytics and ability to drive play at 5-on-5 make him a valuable asset.

The Sabres grapple with multiple injuries, making it challenging to spare a forward, especially with key players like Skinner, Jordan Greenway, Jack Quinn, and Zemgus Girgensons already unavailable. Benson seems crucial to their strategic lineup adjustments.

