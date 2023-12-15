Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury

During Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves suffered a significant injury when he forcefully collided with the side boards. The incident occurred midway through the first period, with speculation suggesting that Reaves’ skate may have become caught in a rut on the ice, causing his knee or foot to twist awkwardly. Unlike a typical collision with an opponent, this appeared to be a solo impact as Reaves slammed into the glass.

The aftermath saw Reaves requiring assistance to leave the ice, being helped off and down the tunnel by team personnel. Adding to the unfortunate sequence of events, it was observed that Reaves, in a bizarre twist, seemingly also fell down a set of stairs in the hallway on his way to the dressing room shortly afterward.

Sure looks like Ryan Reaves fell down some stairs as he was leaving the ice… #Toronto #MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/TVvglYum7d — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) December 15, 2023

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe provided a somber update on Reaves’ condition, stating that the player will be sidelined for an extended period. The nature of the injury remains a cause for concern, emphasizing the potential severity of the incident. The team and fans alike await further details on the extent of Reaves’ injuries and wish him a speedy recovery during this challenging time.

In the off-season, the Maple Leafs secured Reaves with a three-year, $4.05 million deal as a free agent. Since then, he has experienced fluctuating playing time, registering only one goal in 20 games.

A Crazy Game for the Maple Leafs and Ryan Reaves

Down 5-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Leafs stormed back to tie the game 5-5, only to lose in overtime. They salvaged a point out of the game, but head coach Sheldon Keefe called it an uacceptable performance.

