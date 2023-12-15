During Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves suffered a significant injury when he forcefully collided with the side boards. The incident occurred midway through the first period, with speculation suggesting that Reaves’ skate may have become caught in a rut on the ice, causing his knee or foot to twist awkwardly. Unlike a typical collision with an opponent, this appeared to be a solo impact as Reaves slammed into the glass.
The aftermath saw Reaves requiring assistance to leave the ice, being helped off and down the tunnel by team personnel. Adding to the unfortunate sequence of events, it was observed that Reaves, in a bizarre twist, seemingly also fell down a set of stairs in the hallway on his way to the dressing room shortly afterward.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe provided a somber update on Reaves’ condition, stating that the player will be sidelined for an extended period. The nature of the injury remains a cause for concern, emphasizing the potential severity of the incident. The team and fans alike await further details on the extent of Reaves’ injuries and wish him a speedy recovery during this challenging time.
In the off-season, the Maple Leafs secured Reaves with a three-year, $4.05 million deal as a free agent. Since then, he has experienced fluctuating playing time, registering only one goal in 20 games.
A Crazy Game for the Maple Leafs and Ryan Reaves
Down 5-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Leafs stormed back to tie the game 5-5, only to lose in overtime. They salvaged a point out of the game, but head coach Sheldon Keefe called it an uacceptable performance.
Next: Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 55 mins ago
Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury
Toronto forward Ryan Reaves faces a significant setback after a game collision and subsequent...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa
Stuart Skinner takes blame for Oilers' loss but isn't the problem; questions arise over...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 22 hours ago
Split with O’Hearn Comes as Wild Investigate Front Office Issues
It is being reported that the split between the Minnesota Wild and assistant GM...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Panel Says Elias Lindholm Playing Like He Wants a Trade
Reports are Elias Lindholm is more intent on approving a trade out of Calgary...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canada Names Final Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship
Hockey Canada's management group has unveiled the 22-player roster. The roster comprises 12 forwards,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins’ First-Rounder Jakub Zbořil Wants Out, Put On Waivers
Wanting a new home and possible trade, the Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Jakub...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Open to Substantial Offer to Land Top Trade Target
It sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs are hesitant, but open to making a...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
McDavid vs. Bedard Marks NHL’s Next Great Generational Showdown
In a highly anticipated clash, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard face off for the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans
Chris Tanev left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in pain. An injury could drastically...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
John Tavares Joins Exclusive 1,000-Point Club in Dramatic Fashion
Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares hits 1,000 career points, assisting in late-game tying goal...
Pingback: Maple Leafs Talking Several Trades, Two Players "Non Starters"
Pingback: Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey